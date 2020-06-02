Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s former zoo handed to rival Carole Baskin

Image copyright

A zoo previously owned by the star of Netflix documentary Tiger King is to be handed over to the lady he was convicted of attempting to have killed.

A federal choose has given Carole Baskin management of Joe Exotic’s outdated zoo in Oklahoma as a part of a ruling in a $1m (£800,000) trademark dispute.

Joe Exotic is at the moment serving a 22-year sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse.

The zoo’s present operator has been ordered to go away inside 120 days.

Tiger King, which grew to become an enormous hit on Netflix in March, tells of Joe Exotic’s vibrant life and his rivalry with Baskin, the proprietor of an animal sanctuary in Florida.

The rivalry prolonged to Exotic – actual title Joseph Maldonado-Passage – utilizing logos that resembled these owned by Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue firm.

Baskin sued Exotic for trademark infringement in 2011, a case that ended two years later with the latter being ordered to pay Big Cat Rescue $1m.

In 2016, Big Cat Rescue sued Exotic’s mom Shirley Schreibvogel, claiming he had fraudulently transferred his zoo to her to keep away from paying Baskin and different collectors.

According to documents posted online, US District Judge Scott L Palk discovered the switch had been made to “remove [the zoo] from the reach of Big Cat Rescue”.

Jeff Lowe, Joe Exotic’s former enterprise accomplice, has been advised to vacate the premises in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, and take away all of his unique animals.

