‘Tiger King’: Family of Carole Baskin’s first husband Don Lewis offer $100G reward for info about his death

Lewis’ case, and Baskin, were included in the popular Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” The reveal followed Joseph Maldonado-Passage, likewise referred to as “Joe Exotic,” an eccentric previous Oklahoma zookeeper who likes huge felines.

CAROLE BASKIN IS ‘READY TO ASSIST’ IN RELOCATING JOE EXOTIC’S ANIMALS AFTER GAINING CONTROL OF HIS FORMER ZOO

Earlier this year, Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in jail for his function in a murder-for- employ plot. He was founded guilty of attempting to employ somebody to eliminate Baskin, who had actually attempted to shut him down, implicating the Oklahoma zoo of abusing animals and offering huge feline cubs.

In retaliation, Maldonado-Passage raised concerns about Baskin’s previoushusband The documentary thoroughly covered Maldonado-Passage’s duplicated allegations that Baskin eliminated her husband and perhaps fed him to her tigers. Baskin hasn’t been charged with any criminal activity and has actually consistently launched declarations refuting the allegations made in the series.

Lewis disappeared a day prior to an arranged journey to Costa Rica and was never ever discovered. He was stated lawfully dead in2002 He and Baskin began the animal …