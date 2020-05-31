‘Tiger King’ Comic Book, First Pages of Joe Exotic Origin Story

Joe Exotic‘s meteoric rise from farm boy to ‘Tiger King’ fame is all specified by an upcoming comedian e-book … and TMZ has the primary have a look at Joe’s origin story and its particular version cowl.

TMZ obtained a pair pages from Michael Frizell and TidalWave Production’s new challenge, “Infamous Tiger King,” which hits the cabinets on the finish of June, and it is fairly wild.

The graphic novel (AKA severe comedian e-book) picks up the place ‘Tiger King’ left off, with Joe behind bars and Jeff Lowe working the zoo … and it depicts Joe as a larger-than-life character because it dives into his loopy journey from rural Kansas to popular culture icon.

Joe’s nemesis, large cat animal rescuer Carole Baskin, even graces one of the covers alongside him … and one other includes a tiger carrying a crown and Joe’s signature earrings.