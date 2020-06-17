‘Tiger King’ Alleged Hitman Allen Glover Arrested for DUI-Related Offense

Exclusive Details

Allen Glover — the man allegedly hired by ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic in his failed plot to kill Carole Baskin — is in some trouble of his or her own now … that he got busted in Oklahoma.

Glover was arrested by Valley Brook police Sunday morning on a DUI-related charge. We’re told Glover was parked in a private parking lot and someone called the cops. When officers responded, we’re told Glover was in the vehicle and alert but ended up blowing a .26. We usually do not yet know if the car was running.

He was booked on the DUI-related charge of actual control (APC). In Oklahoma, you can get hit with the charge for simply sitting in your car or truck with a BAC more than .08. An APC charge is additionally known as a non-driving DUI.

As you may recall … we interviewed Glover about his role in Exotic’s murder-for-hire case a couple months right back, and that he clearly suggested he had a vendetta against Joe.



Allen told us he wished he could do more to hurt Joe as payback for, as Glover said … most of the misery that he caused people and animals. Glover, obviously, testified that Exotic paid him $3k to kill Baskin, and his testimony was critical in Joe’s conviction.