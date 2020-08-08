Tiger finds that looks can be deceiving at Harding Park By Reuters

©Reuters PGA: PGA Championship – Second Round



By Rory Carroll

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – TPC Harding Park’s narrow fairways and thick rough have actually offered gamers fits through the very first 2 rounds of the PGA Championship, however it was the course’s suddenly sluggish greens that triggered headaches for Tiger Woods onFriday

The greens are reasonably flat, however the mix of second-round hole positions that preferred their edges, and cool seaside fog that slowed them down as the day endured, mystified even the 15- time significant champ.

“For me they looked faster than they were putting,” Woods stated after shooting a two-over 72 to sit at even par and 8 strokes back of the leader, China’s Li Haotong, heading into the weekend.

“As the day wore on, they got a little more fuzzy and got even slower, and I struggled even a little bit more hitting the putts hard enough,” he stated.

“That’s always the toughest combination … making that adjustment. You give it a run, but it just – it’s just not rolling out.”

A day after having success with a brand-new, longer putter that is not as taxing on his surgically fixed back, Woods saw a lot of of his putts pass away except the hole, eliminating birdie chances and adding to his 4 bogeys.

But Woods stated he was …