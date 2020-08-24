Tiger encouraged after year-low 66 at The Northern Trust By Reuters

©Reuters PGA: THE NORTHERN TRUST – Final Round



Tiger Woods teed off early Sunday at TPC Boston without an opportunity to win The Northern Trust (NASDAQ:-RRB-, however his round offered him simply the increase he required heading into the next couple of weeks of play.

Woods shot a 66, his most affordable round of the year. On the strength of his iron play, Woods birdied the very first 4 holes, including 2 more birdies to choose a bogey on the front 9 to complete 5-under par for the day.

Even after a bogey on the par-3 8th hole, Woods returned with a dandy iron shot onNo 9 to leave him with a brief putt for a birdie.

He next will play at the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Ill., and he was encouraged after Sunday’s round.

“Today was good,” the 44-year-old stated. “Today I thought was good all the way around. I hit a lot of good shots. My body feels pretty good.”

Sunday’s 66 was Woods’ most affordable round because shooting a set of 64s when he won the Zozo Championship in October 2019. His previous low rating of 2020 came previously this month at the PGA Championship in San Francisco, where he closed with a 67 in among the 3 competitions he’s played because the trip’s reboot in June.

He shot a 73 on Saturday and ended up The Northern Trust at 6-under par 278.

” I have not actually played …