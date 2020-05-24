Tiger and Phil Hit Course With Brady & Manning For COVID-19 Charity Match

Breaking News

BELOW WE GOOO!!!!

The largest golf occasion of the year is lastly underway … with Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning challenging versus Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match”– a COVID-19 charity golf face-off in Florida.

The entire point was up in the air previously Sunday early morning … with a huge rainstorm postponing the large occasion.

And if golf in the rainfall seems like an enjoyable time … it most definitely does not resemble it.

The star-studded schedule simply hit the web links at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound for a fan-less event … taking on the climate for the face-off.

Of course, Phil and Tiger took on back in 2018 with Lefty triumphing … however including the 2 Hall of Fame QBs will certainly make sure to make points a whole lot much more intriguing in the tag-team layout.

And, for those seeking to tune in on the activity, Charles Barkley gets on board as an expert for the Turner program … as if you required anymore factor to inspect it out.

FYI– Peyton is supposedly a 6.4 handicap, while Tom is supposedly an 8.1 … for those thinking about placing some dough on the face-off.