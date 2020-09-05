Tiffany Haddish Tested Positive For COVID-19

Tiffany Haddish is exposing she tested positive for the coronavirus, and she’s opening up about her experiences with screening and discovering her medical diagnosis.

Tiffany exposed her medical diagnosis in a video published on her YouTube page today, reworking her experience with the infection with Dr. Anthony Fauci

The starlet and comic states she contracted the infection about 3 months back, after dealing with a motion picture where somebody else came down withCOVID-19 She states her very first test returned unfavorable, however she got tested once again when somebody else she understood tested positive, and discovered she was positive too.

Tiffany states she did not have any signs, which is kinda frightening in its own right, and states she quarantined with her pets and taught herself how to do the divides.

It’s quite intriguing … Tiffany states she had the antibodies for the infection months back, however another current test exposed she no longer has the antibodies. She states she’s been tested 12 times due to the fact that she’s dealing with various tasks.