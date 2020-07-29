Tiffany Haddish tells Carmelo Anthony why racism makes her scared to have children

“I’m a little older now and people are always asking when I’m gonna have some babies,” Haddish stated. “There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.’ But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me, knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed. Like, why would I put someone through that?”
Haddish destroyed as she spoke.
“It’s scary to even think about that,” Anthony responded.
Haddish continued: “And white people don’t have to think about that. It’s time to talk about that, and how we have to come together as a community and work as a unit, and maybe we don’t all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings.”
She stated going to a Black Lives Matter demonstration offered her some hope.
“We’re all trying to figure out, how do you fix this? How do you stop this? And I think we have to figure out how to change people’s hearts, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do my whole career,” Haddish stated.