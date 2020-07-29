Tiffany Haddish tells Carmelo Anthony why racism makes her scared to have children

“I’m a little older now and people are always asking when I’m gonna have some babies,” Haddish stated. “There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.’ But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me, knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed. Like, why would I put someone through that?”

Haddish destroyed as she spoke.

“It’s scary to even think about that,” Anthony responded.