Tiffany Haddish Talks About Her Coronavirus Diagnosis With Dr. Fauci — Watch!

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her favorable coronavirus diagnosis with none besidesDr Anthony Fauci!

As you’re most likely conscious, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has actually ended up being rather of an icon over the last a number of months while the United States continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, so there was nobody much better for the 40-year-old to talk with about her own case!

She shared (listed below) in the YouTube interview:

“I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus. I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. Anyways, I pay for the test, I get the test a second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything; it comes back two days later and they say I did have the coronavirus.”

Despite being asymptomatic, she stayed in quarantine with her pets to secure those around her:

“Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything.” Wow, 12 times! She included: