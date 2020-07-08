Tiffany Haddish shaves her head live on Instagram

The comedic actress, who has been sporting faux locs all through quarantine , shaved her hair off on Tuesday as her followers watched on Instagram Live.

During the live stream, Haddish grinned broadly as she grabbed a couple of scissors and proceeded to cut off her extensions herself. She then took the scissors to the rest of her mane, and a buddy later used a pair of clippers to complete the transformation.

The 40-year-old star explained in the video caption that she decided to cut her hair because she wanted to obtain a new perspective on a previously hidden part of her body, writing: “I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp.”

She added: “I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything.”

In a follow-up clip, the “Girls Trip” actress addressed all of the commentators who had expressed concern at her drastic style change, saying: “Nothing is wrong with my brain, you guys. I’m not suffering from no emotional s**t, nothing. I’ve literally been talking about this for years.” Haddish also unveiled her excitement at the outlook of having a break from maintaining her tresses. “As a black woman — I don’t know about white women — but as a black woman, that’s a good hour to two-three hours of your f**king day. Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat, it’s a lot of work. So, I’m taking time off!”

