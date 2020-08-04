Tiffany Haddish Confirms She’s Dating Rapper Common: ‘I Love Him’

Tiffany Haddish is officially off the market, y’all!

In a new interview on Steve-O‘s Wild Ride! podcast, the 40-year-old actress confirmed she’s dating rapper/actor Common, months after the pair first sparked relationship rumors with a virtual date during the coronavirus pandemic.

Who says you can’t find love in quarantine??

The Girls Trip star had nothing but amazing things to say about her new romance with the 48-year-old Chicago native, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr.:

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it.”

20 pounds?! Dang, we all need to go on the Common diet. LOLz! Haddish added she’s “way happier” than ever before — and it’s already enough to drop the L-word! She gushed:

“Knowing that I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back — it seems like he does anyways — and I love it. I love him.”

WHOA!

This adorable public profession of love comes not too long after she danced around the rumors about her and Common in a remote chit-chat on the Today show with Hoda Kotb in April. When asked to…