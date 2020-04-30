Tiffany Haddish Accidentally Went to the Restroom During a Zoom Call: ‘Y’all Can See Me?!’

On Wednesday, Tiffany Haddish showed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show There, she told host Ellen DeGeneres about her unhappy first experience to Zoom.

“You were in a meeting on Zoom. How in the world did this happen? Explain what you did because you seem like you would have figured this out before you made this mistake,” DeGeneres, 62, stated.

Haddish recalled her experience, stating, “I thought whoever is on the front thing is all you can see. I thought I ain’t gonna say nothing, but I gotta use the restroom.”

“I didn’t want to leave the meeting either, so I took the phone with me because I didn’t know you could scroll over and everybody could see everybody. I didn’t know,” Haddish said.

She added, “I took it with me, started using the bathroom and they were like, ‘Tiffany, um, you know we know you’re in the restroom, right?'”

“I was like, ‘Y’all can see me!?'” the star said. “Needless to say, I sold that show. I sold the show.”

DeGeneres joked, “Because they felt so bad for you.”

Haddish has been increasingly open with respect to how she has been spending time while remaining at home during coronavirus.

Not long ago, Haddish said she and rapper Common were self-quarantining together during the pandemic when the two showed up in a meeting with Cedric the Entertainer.

“That was exclusive,” she stated, “And since we’re on quarantine, I can’t get my shot, so let’s see what happens!”

Haddish and Common had “virtual date” by Bumble, featuring the application’s helpful functionalities to building an association while quarantining.

“You look very beautiful,” Common, told Haddish on the date, video of which was presented on Bumble’s Instagram page.

“You looking very handsome yourself,” she spouted, “so sweet and romantic.”

“I would love to see you again,” he said to her before they both went off by saying, “Love you” as a goodbye.

In January, at the Like a Boss premiere, Haddish said that she was setting aside a few times for love in 2020.

