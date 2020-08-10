Tierra Ruffin-Pratt Writes About Her Cousin’s Death Due To Police Violence

Led by Guest Editor Carmelo Anthony, SLAM’s new magazine (below) focuses on social justice and activism as seen through the lens of basketball. 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to the Social Change Fund. Grab your copy here.

—

It was the middle of the night when I found out. The day before, we were celebrating at my family’s house. It was a nice, sunny day on the 21st of May.

I had just moved into my apartment with the Mystics. My cousin’s girlfriend lived right around the corner from where the apartment was. So that night before we left, he was supposed to ride with us. And he ended up staying in Alexandria. He was like, “Y’all can just go ahead. I’m going to stay in Alexandria tonight.”

So nobody really knew where I lived except my cousin’s girlfriend. She showed my family the way to my apartment. My younger sister had called me, like, “What apartment number do you live in?”

I’m like, “I don’t know, it’s the middle of the night. Why are y’all calling me?” I got up, looked, and then 5 to 10 minutes later they were at the door. And my mom is like, “Ju got shot and he didn’t make it.”

I was frozen for a minute. And was in shock. Then I just was super angry.

It lasted a good minute. Maybe a couple of hours where I…