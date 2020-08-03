Tierney likened to legendary Arsenal left-back Winterburn as Dixon talks up qualities of Scottish star

The previous Celtic protector has actually made rather the impression at Emirates Stadium, with contrasts currently being drawn to a title winner of the past

Kieran Tierney should have to be compared to legendary Arsenal left-back Nigel Winterburn, states Lee Dixon, with the Scotland global making a favorable impression in north London.

The Gunners moved to purchase into the capacity of a highly-rated 23- year-old throughout the summer season of 2019.

Unfortunate injuries have actually been suffered by Tierney throughout his time at Emirates Stadium, however his launching project did provide 24 looks and FA Cup magnificence.

He grew more powerful as the season endured, while likewise being moved into a left-sided centre-half berth as part of a three-man defence, and is being tipped for an intense future at Arsenal.

Dixon thinks that will hold true, with it simple to see why Tierney has currently being likened to a renowned figure from the Gunners’ previous.

A guy who as soon as grew in a right-back berth for Arsenal informed talkSPORT of Tierney: “He’s been likened to Nigel Winterburn currently and the reality that’s on your CV, that somebody’s in fact gone: ‘Oh, he’s very similar to Nigel when he got in the side’.

“(He’s got) that appetite, that want, that desire to run all the time.

“That needs to be a provided, however often it isn’t. We take a look at young gamers today …