TICWRIS Andriod Smart Watch, GPS Android Smartwatch, 4G LTE with 2.8″ Touch Screen, Face Unclok Phone Watch with 2880mAh Battery, IP67 Waterproof Sport Watch, 32GB Andriod Watch for Men



Price: $199.99

【4G LTE Network】Supports 5 network modes and 4G//3G/2G networks,global bands, Global travel, only one 4G smartwatch is enough. Enjoy faster data transmission, lower consumption and more reliable connection from now. Supports Network Frequency:2G GSM:B2,B3,B5,B8; 3G WCDMA:B1,B5,B2; TD-SCDMA:B34/B39;4G FDD LTE:B1,B2,B3,B5,B7,B8,B12,B17,B20;TDD LTE:B38,B39,B40.

【2.86″ Big Screen Call Watch】 The Ticwris MAX smartwatch is equipped with a new generation of square LCD screens. With 2.86 inch display and full-screen resolution 480×640,match the latest HD 8.0MP camera, it can offer whether watching video,playing games or good selfies,it will bring you an unprecedented immersive visual experience.

【Longer Battery Life】Give your charger a rest. The 2880 mAh battery eliminates the need for daily charging and helps you keep up with your busy week. （Standby time 11 day in 4G mode）

【Watch Your Heart】 Equipped with a heart rate sensor and a built-in heart rate monitor, you can check your heart rate during a workout; see your resting, walking, breathe, workout, and recovery rates throughout the day; or take a new reading at any time.

【Multifunction】Multifunction: 4G smart watch, large memory, detachable strap, ceramic watch bezel, 2880 mAh large capacity battery, card call, IP67, WiFi. Pedometer, Heart rate measurement, Message, Music Sync Function, Map, Weather, Alarm, APP Store, Sound Recorder, Calendar, Voice Search.