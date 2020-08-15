Ticwatch S2 Waterproof Smartwatch with Build-in GPS 24h Heart Rate Monitor Wear OS by Google Compatible with Android and iOS-Midnight



Price: $179.99 - $168.32

Product Description

About Mobvoi and TicWatch:

As a voice-based Artificial Intelligence company, Mobvoi is defining the next generation of human-machine interaction.

Backed by Google in 2015, Mobvoi and Google formed a strategic partnership through Wear OS and Google Assistant.

TicWatch S2: Take Your Outdoor Game to the Next Level



US Military-Grade Durability

Certified by US Military Standard 810G*, designed to withstand extreme conditions and environments.

* Military standard 810G includes: High and low temperature resistance, anti-shock, dust-proof, humidity-proof, sand & dusk-proof, etc.

Swim-ready Up to 50m Underwater

Map out your jog with build-in GPS systems (GPS/Glonass/Beidou). TicWatch E2 provides independent navigation while running and cycling.

Accurately track your performance with stats like steps, speed, distance, calories burned and much more.

Built-in GPS with 3 Satellite Systems

Map out your jog with build-in GPS systems (GPS/Glonass/Beidou). TicWatch S2 provides independent navigation while running and cycling.

Accurately track your performance with stats like steps, speed, distance, calories burned and much more.

Award-Winning Design: Reddot Award 2019 Winner



Customize Your Own Style



The Power of Google Play

Find your favorite apps on Google Play and download them directly from your watch. Get everything you need on your wrist.

Integrated with Google Assistant– just tell Google to do it directly from your watch through the power of your own voice.

Thousands of Watch Faces

Personalize your display options with a variety of customized watch faces available on the Google Play Store.

Change straps as you like, smart and look good too. Shouldn’t your watch be just like you?

Health and Fitness Assistant

TicWatch S2 can measure your health and fitness data accurately.

Heart rate monitor – Keep a pulse on your heart health.

Steps and calories counter – Be motivated as you hit your goals. .

Fitness apps – Google Fit, Strava, Runkeeper, etc.

Dimension

45.15 x 52.8 x 12.6

45 x 45 x 12.6(mm)

42.8×42.8×12.7(mm)

46.6×46.6×12.9(mm)

71 x 24 x 32(mm)(charging case)

7.60 x 7.13 x 3.03 inches

Weight

47g

58.5g

Onyx/Platinum: 42g / Rose gold: 40.2g

52.7g

Charging Box + Earbuds: 33.7g

29g

Display

1.39″ AMOLED (400 x 400 px) + FSTN LCD

1.39” AMOLED 400 x 400 + FSTN display

1.3” AMOLED 360 x 360 px

1.39″ AMOLED 400 x 400 px

x

x

Feature

4G/LTE

US Military Grade/Layered display

Classic design

US Military Standard 810G/5ATM waterproof

True Wireless/ Noise Cancelling/ Lightweight/ Waterproof

Upgraded Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation- With 5 built-in microphones

Speaker

✓

✓

N(Can be used together with TicPods Free Earbuds)

N(Can be used together with TicPods Free Earbuds)

✓

✓

NFC Payment

✓

✓

✓

x

x

x

DURABLE: US military standard 810g certified makes it resistant to extreme temperatures, shock, water, and dust.

ADVENTURE READY: Built-in GPS, 6 smart sports modes, and glass fiber and non-slip button designs prepare you for the great outdoors while your watch remains connected, easy to operate, and comfortable.

WATERPROOF: 5 ATM rating allows you to safely take your smartwatch 50 meters underwater.

LONG BATTERY LIFE: Up to 2 days of battery life to help you power through your days. (Results may vary depending on usage.)

WEAR OS BY GOOGLE: Google Play allows you to choose from a wide range of your favorite apps and to access them from your wrist, compatible with iPhone and Android, Google Assistant built-in.