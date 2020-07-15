TicWatch Pro 2020 Fitness Smartwatch with 1GB RAM, built in GPS Layered Display Long Battery Life, NFC, 24H Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Music, IP68 Waterproof, Wear OS by Google with Android/iOS Black



Product Description

About Mobvoi and TicWatch:

As a voice-based Artificial Intelligence company, Mobvoi is defining the next generation of human-machine interaction.

Backed by Google in 2015, Mobvoi and Google formed a strategic partnership through Wear OS and Google Assistant.

Important: We offer a replacement for quality-related issues, 12 months from the date of your purchase.

Join [mobvoi.com/membership] to get an extra 6-month (18 months in total).

Tough & Durable

1.39” AMOLED 400 x 400 + FSTN Touch Screen

Corning Gorilla 3 Anti-finger Print Cover Glass

Watch Diameter x Thickness (mm): 45.0 x 12.6

Weight (without strap): 58.5g

Case Material: Polyamide & Glass Fiber, Stainless Steel Bezel

Strap Material: Hybrid Leather(22mm, Swappable)

Platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetic Sensor, PPG Heart Rate sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor

With microphone and speaker

Google Assistant Built-in

With Google Assistant, just tell Google to do it directly from your watch through the power of your own voice, such as setting your calendar, alarm, checking the weather, map, checking your heart rate, replying SMS(quick replies on Android only).

You can wake up Google Assistant by saying ” Ok, Google” or long-pressing the function button.

Check Call，SMS & Reminders

Get call, text and calendar alerts & send quick replies.

Works when your phone is nearby; quick replies on Android only.

You can receive notifications which you receive on your phone.

Larger Capacity, Faster Than Ever



This is the upgrade version of TicWatch Pro. With double the RAM for faster performance than ever.

Followed the layered display design of TicWatch Pro for a long battery life.

Essential Mode: A health and fitness companion when you don’t need to be fully connected.

Ultra Power Saving: 30-day battery life

High-sunlight Readability: The brighter it is outside, the easier it is to see your information on the high contrast Film compensated Super Twisted Nematic (FSTN) LCD display.

Essential Information Shown: At a glance, you see the time, date, steps taken and heart rate.

Smart Mode: Powered by Wear OS by Google with a brilliant multi-touch AMOLED display.

2-5 days battery life (mix with essential mode)

Google Assistant

Instant notifications and quick replies

Tilt-to-wake + voice assistant

Google Pay

Built-in GPS

6 built-in sports modes

Download apps directly from the Google Play Store on your watch

Wear TicWatch Pro your way by choosing from hundreds of clock faces & switching the accessory band (sold separately).

Pay from Your Wrist

With Google Pay built-in, you can pay quickly and easily with the smartwatch already on your wrist, no phone or wallet necessary.

Note: Using PayPal on Google Pay isn’t supported on watches. You can’t add a discount, loyalty, or rewards card to Google Pay on your watch.

Health & Fitness Assistant

GPS(GPS + GLONASS + Beidou + Galileo) Built-in – Track your jogs and map your route accurately.

Steps and Calories Counter – Hit your goals and be healthy.

Heart-rate Monitor – Keep a pulse on your heart health.

Fitness apps – Google Fit, Strava, Runkeeper, etc.

Stream music – Enjoy your playlists while you get fit.

TicMotion detects running, fast walking, biking, tracks and records your fitness records all click-free.

Sleep Monitoring

Download TicSleep App on your watch

Track your daily and weekly sleep

Analyze your sleep stages and time

Monitor your sleep heart rate

Network

4G LTE + VoLTE + E911 + SOS

X

X

X

X

X

Memory

1GB RAM / 4GB ROM

1GB RAM / 4GB ROM

1GB RAM / 4GB ROM

512M RAM / 4GB ROM

512M RAM / 4GB ROM

X

Battery Capacity

415mAh, Smart Mode: 2 days; Essential Mode: 30 days Mixed usage: between 2-30 days

415mAh, Smart Mode: 2-5 days; Essential Mode: 30 days Mixed usage: between 2-30 days

400mAh (up to 2 days of battery)

415mAh (up to 2 days of battery)

415mAh (up to 2 days of battery)

Type-C charging port, up to 20 hours battery life with charging case

Waterproof Rating

IP68 + Pool Swimming Suitable

IP68

IP68

5 ATM (swim-ready, up to 50m)

5 ATM (swim-ready, up to 50m)

IPX4

NFC Payments

✓

✓

✓

X

X

X

US Military Standard 810G

✓

✓

X

✓

X

X

Sleep Tracking

✓

✓

X

X

X

X

Speaker

✓

✓

X

X

X

X

Strap Material / Width

Silcone / 22mm

Hybrid Leather / 22mm

Genuine leather / 20mm(Onyx, Platinum); 18mm( RoseGold )

Silicone / 22mm

Silicone / 22mm

X

Upgraded Version – This is an upgraded version from TicWatch Pro, 1GB of RAM, which helps the watch run fast and smooth (no lag). Wear OS by Google makes the watch install a variety of apps easily, Google Assistant supported.

Long Battery Life – 2-30 days on a single charge is achieved by dual layered technology and two modes. Smart Mode will get you 2-days of battery life and Essential Mode will achieve 30-days of battery life. If Auto Switch to Essential Mode is turned on, 5-days of battery life will be achieved.

Tracking Your Workout – Built-in GPS, 24h heart rate monitor, calories burned counter, speed and cadence monitor. Google Map available. TicMotion Technology enables the watch auto-detect running, fast walking without any operations on the watch.

NFC & Sleep Tracking – Use Google Pay to purchase directly from your wrist at millions of places without fumbling around for your wallet. -Download TicSleep app from Play Store, TicSleep detects your sleep and Mobvoi app record your sleep progress in details.

Support & Warranty – There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for any reason, 12-month warranty for quality-related issues. MobvoiUS is the sole authorized seller of authentic Mobvoi products (other than Amazon) on the Amazon platform.