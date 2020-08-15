Ticwatch E Super Lightweight Smart Watch Ice,1.4 inch OLED Display, Android Wear 2.0,Compatible with iOS and Android, Google Assistant



Price: $69.99

(as of Aug 15,2020 18:28:55 UTC – Details)

Product Description

The Power of Google Play



Download fitness apps like Google Fit, Strava etc.

Discover endless possibilities in one place, call an Uber, music on watch, multi-language support, news, watch faces and much more.

​Lightweight & Stylish



Personalize your look with interchangeable watch bands to suit any occasion. IP67 water & dust resistant. Never worry about sweating it out. (Not suitable for complete submersion).

​Built-In GPS

Map out your jog with Glonass and GPS sensor. TicWatch E also provides independent navigation while running and cycling. Accurately track your performance with stats like steps, speed, distance, calories burned and much more.

​Heart-Rate Monitor

Accurately track your heart rate in real-time with the built-in PPG sensor. Get training mentor with six heart-rate intervals data.

​Music From Your Wrist

Unplug and run. With Google Play Music on TicWatch E, enjoy music without your phone. Perfect for those on a run.

​Stay Connected and Updated

For Android & IOS users, be notified of incoming calls, messages, emails and news with just a glance.

For Android users only (not applicable for iPhone users), TicWatch E enables you to receive calls, make calls and reply to messages right from your wrist.

​Change Your Watch Face

Personalize your display options with a variety of customized watch faces available on the Google Play Store.

​TicWatch Tech Specification

OS: Wear OS by Google Compatible

Devices: Android 4.3+ and iOS 9.0 Bluetooth:Bluetooth v4.1/BLE

Sensor:HR Monitor,Accelerometer,e-Compass,etc.

Follow your fitness.Track walks, runs, rides, heart rate and strength training with Google Fit and your favorite fitness apps. Get coaching, measure your heart rate, and even stream music, right from your wrist.

Your personal voice assistant. Meet Your Google Assistant. Bring Google Assistant to your wrist. Find answers and get things done even when your hands are full. Reply to a friend that you’re running late, remind yourself to call mom, or ask for directions. Just hold the power button or say “Ok Google”.Phone calls only compatible for android device now.

If you meet abnormal battery capacity, like sudden drop or short battery life…; it is not the quality issue. Please charge the watch more 2hrs before you start to use it. And use the watch till battery empty and charge it up to full for 1-3cycles, the battery capacity indicator will be on right status.

30-day money-back guarantee for any reason, 12-month warranty for quality-related issues.