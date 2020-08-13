TicWatch C2 Smart Watch Classic Design Fashion Smartwatch with All Day Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, Notifications and Alert, Compatible with Android and iOS ( Onyx )



Price: $199.99 - $149.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 22:37:56 UTC – Details)

Product Description

About Mobvoi and TicWatch:

As a voice-based Artificial Intelligence company, Mobvoi is defining the next generation of human-machine interaction.

Backed by Google in 2015, Mobvoi and Google formed a strategic partnerships through Wear OS and Google Assistant.

Important: We offer a replacement for quality-related issues, 12 months from the date of your purchase.

Join [mobvoi.com/membership] to get an extra 6-month (18 months in total).

TicWatch C2 – Classic Design Smartwatch



Perfectly Round Display

TicWatch C2’s design breaks the limitations in smartwatch technology while preserving the heritage of watchmaking with a perfectly round display and large screen to bezel ratio.

The Power of Google Play

Find your favorite apps on Google Play and download them directly from your watch. Get everything you need on your wrist.

Integrated with Google Assistant– just tell Google to do it directly from your watch through the power of your own voice.

Pay with Your Watch

Swipe or insert bank card? Wait. Enter your PIN. Wait. Approved yet? Wait.

Stop living in the past and embrace the future. With Google Pay built into TicWatch C2, just point, pay and go. What are you waiting for?

Design Award 2019 Winner



Where Form Meets Function



Classic Design Smartwatch

Stainless steel case pairs with genuine leather straps highlight a classic watch design.

Fits your digital life as much as it fits you.

Health and Fitness Assistant

TicWatch C2 can measure your health and fitness data accurately.

Heart rate monitor – Keep a pulse on your heart health.

Steps and calories counter – Be motivated as you hit your goals. .

Fitness apps – Google Fit, Strava, Runkeeper, etc.

Three Color Options

Three colors are available – Black, Platinum and Rose Gold. Choose one to show your style.

Winner of the iF Design Award 2019 and Red Dot Design Award 2019.

Dimension

45.15 x 52.8 x 12.6

45 x 45 x 12.6(mm)

42.8×42.8×12.7(mm)

46.6×46.6×12.9(mm)

46.9 x 46.9 x 12.9(mm)

80.99×34.99(mm) (charging case)

Weight

47g

58.5g

Onyx/Platinum: 42g / Rose gold: 40.2g

52.7g

48.5g

Charging Box + Earbuds: 33.7g

Display

1.39″ AMOLED (400 x 400 px) + FSTN LCD

1.39” AMOLED 400 x 400 + FSTN display

1.3” AMOLED 360 x 360 px

1.39″ AMOLED 400 x 400 px

1.39″ AMOLED 400 x 400 px

x

Feature

4G/LTE/1GB RAM/Dual Display

1GB RAM/Dual Display

Classic design

US Military Standard 810G/5ATM waterproof

5ATM waterproof

True Wireless/ Noise Cancelling/ Lightweight/ Waterproof

Speaker

✓

✓

N(Can be used together with TicPods)

N(Can be used together with TicPods)

N(Can be used together with TicPods Free Earbuds)

✓

NFC Payment

✓

✓

✓

x

x

x

One Bud Use

x

Running the system of Wear Os by Google, compatible with iPhone and Android device, download your favorite apps on Google Play Store, using Google Assistant to wake up your watch

NFC Payment, check out without your wallet again. Use Google Pay on your watch wherever mobile payments are accepted.

Notifications and app alerts from your phone, manage your calendar, and customize your watch face;

Build-in GPS, GLONASS and Beidou positioning, Google Fit and TicMotion make it easy to get motivated, stay balanced and track your health right from your wrist.

After sales policy: we and our engineer always stand behind our products and hope each customer could be 100% satisfied with our product. 30-day money-back guarantee for any reason, 12-month warranty for quality-related issues.