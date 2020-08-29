Ticova Executive Office Chair – High Back Rocking PU Leather Office Chair with Iron Armrest and Footrest – Reclining Computer Desk Chair with Ergonomic Segmented Back and Thick Padding



Why choosing Ticova?

Ticova is a professional and fast developing company specializing on office chairs. Due to the specialization, we can pay more effort on the design improvement and quality control of our furniture compared with others. Ticova’s professional design team has done their best to improve every parts of this leather office chair by dozens of testing.

Safety guarantee:

Our mechanism, chair base, wheels and gas lift have passed BIFMA TEST; therefore, you do not need to worry about the breakage and other safety issue. We promise you a safe and comfortable leather office chair.

Kindly notes：

1. There may be little fold at the edge of the back of the executive office chairs due to the delivery compression. Please do not worry, it will recover after a period of time.

2. Make sure the executive office chair is firm enough before usage especially for the armrest. If the executive chair is shaky, uneven, tilted or with noise, please screw up further especially for the leg.

3. Please sit deeper to experience more supportive backrest and headrest.

4. Please be aware that some people may experience hot or even sweat for all leather office chairs, especially at high temperature environment.

5. If the back of the executive chairs tilts to one side, release the screws on the metal plate. Thereafter, adjust the back to correct position, and tighten up the screws.

6. Our executive office chair is made of PU leather but not genuine leather. The majority of leather office chairs selling on Amazon are made of PU leather or even bonded leather. In fact, PU leather is also as durable and textured as genuine leather.

【Ergonomic Office Chair】Our ergonomic back in three segments can provide respective support to your lumbar, back, neck and head. The curved back can perfectly fit your spine and reduce back fatigue

【Unique Iron Armrest】Compared with all other executive office chairs’ plastic armrest, our stylish stainless plated iron armrest is much more sturdy and durable without safety and noise issue. Also, our PU leather is more durable than bonded leather due to its scratch-proof, fading resistant and easy to clean nature

【Thick Padding】Our extra-thick padding and waterfall seat edge can reduce pressure on legs, back and hip, so that you can sit comfortably for hours. Plus, our high density foam has better resilience and not easy to deform

【Big Rocking Executive Chair】Our computer chair is 10% BIGGER than usual executive chair, which can be tilted up to 140° with adjustable rocking resilience and retractable FOOTREST. Plus, our solid high back office chair use heavy duty board, chair leg and smooth PU casters with weight capacity of 300 LBS

【Warranty】We provide 30 days money-back guarantee, one year warranty and professional after sales service for our leather office chair. If there is any quality problem, please contact us and we will provide you a 100% satisfied solution. This reclining office chair has comprehensive packaging with clear instructions; therefore, no need to worry damage or assembly issues