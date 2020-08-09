Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair – High Back Desk Chair with Adjustable Lumbar Support & Thick Seat Cushion – 140°Reclining & Rocking Mesh Computer Chair with Adjustable Headrest, Armrest



Price: $279.99

(as of Aug 09,2020 05:00:19 UTC – Details)



Why choosing Ticova?

Ticova’s professional design team has done their best to improve every parts of this ergonomic office chair by dozens of testing, so that we can offer you a real ergonomic chair.

Ticova is a professional and fast developing company specializing on office chair. Due to the specialization, we can pay more effort on the design improvement and quality control of our office chair compared with others. Ticova’s ambition is to provide nicely designed and comfortable adjustable office chair with high quality and competitive price to our consumers.

Kindly notes：

If you find it difficult to press the wheels fully into the ergonomic desk chair base due to the ring on wheels, which can greatly reduce the vibration and noise of casters, you may need a rubber hammer to strike the ergonomic computer chair base with caster below lightly.

Usage advice:

1. Make sure the ergonomic mesh chair is firm enough before usage. If the mesh chair is shaky, uneven, tilted or with noise, please screw up further.

2. Please sit deeper to experience more supportive backrest, seat cushion and headrest.

3. Please choose an open area for assembly. You may put the carton on the floor to prevent abrasion between the floor and the ergonomic mesh chair.

4. Avoid long time direct sunshine on the mesh office chair. Keep it away from fire and wet area.

5. Do not use chemical detergent to clean the high back office chair.

6. If the headrest is too tight or loose, you may adjust the tightness using allen key provided.

Safety guarantee:

Our mechanism, chair base, wheels and gas lift have passed BIFMA TEST; therefore, you do not need to worry about the breakage and other safety issue. We promise you a safe and comfortable lumbar support chair.

【Adjustable Mesh Chair】You can adjust lumbar support height and depth; headrest height and angle; armrest height; seat cushion height; tilting angle up to 140°and rocking resilience to your personal most comfortable position

【Ergonomic Backrest & Armrest】Our adjustable elastic backrest can perfectly fit your spine and significantly ease the fatigue and pain of your back. Also, our durable metal-core armrest with bigger, thicker and softer concaved PU padding provides you more comfortable arm support

【Comfortable Seat】Unlike other ergonomic desk chairs’ thin shredded foam seat, out seat is made of 3 inches high density foam with W-shaped and waterfall-edge design, providing larger support area and disperse pressure on hip and thighs

【Unique Headrest & Quality Mesh】Compared with other high back office chairs’ small mesh headrest, our big cuved foam headrest provides more comfortable neck and head support. Plus, our breathable mesh with strong tensile strength provides cool and comfortable back support, enabling long hours sitting relaxed without sweat

【Warranty】We provide 30 days money-back guarantee, one year warranty and professional after sales service for our ergonomic office chair. If there is any quality problem, please contact us and we will provide you a 100% satisfied solution. This easy assembly ergonomic computer chair has comprehensive packaging with clear instructions; therefore, no need to worry damage or assembly issues