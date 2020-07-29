TickTalk 3 Unlocked 4G LTE Universal Kids Smart Watch Phone with GPS Tracker, Combines Video, Voice and Wi-Fi Calling, Messaging, Camera, IP67 Water Resistant & SOS, With Pink Band



The TickTalk 3 is the most advanced 4G/LTE unlocked universal kids smart watch phone that combines video calling, voice calling, Wi-Fi calling, smart messaging, and location-tracking capabilities into one simple device. It has 7 frequency bands built-in making it compatible with most carriers in countries all around the world. The TickTalk 3 is IP67 water resistant and comes with a more durable structure design and the most advanced technology. We want all families to keep connected with the ones you love in a fun and safe way!

INCLUDES:

One wrist band, two strap pins and one charging cord.

The Space Black watch will come with Midnight Black wrist band and the Vanilla White watch will come with Neon Pink wrist band. The wrist band is replaceable. You can buy an extra wrist band to mix and match your TickTalk 3.

SIM CARD & MONTHLY PLAN

TickTalk is not affiliated with any wireless carriers. We only provide the free SIM kit from Red Pocket as they provide more affordable monthly plan for the TickTalk Users.

Red Pocket: Red Pocket is a US based pre-paid carrier, no contract. They work on AT&T or T-mobile’s network. Please check the coverage map on both AT&T and T-mobile’s website and choose the network has the best coverage for you. Then you can choose if you want to get the AT&T or T-mobile’s network through Red Pocket SIM. You’ll get a free Red Rocket SIM if you choose “Red Pocket on AT&T Network” or “Red Pocket on T-mobile’s Network” options.

Your own carrier: You can go with your own carrier if you’re already a T-mobile or AT&T user. Simply add a new line to your family plan. Make sure it must be a smart cell phone plan with talk, text and data instead of any wearable, digits, watch or tracking plan. You’ll need to pay from 25-35 per month to add a line. If they are recommending a plan that is 10 per month it is most likely a wearable plan and is not compatible with the watch. AT&T or T-mobile’s sales reps might think the watch is a wearable device, so they will give you a wearable plan. But it won’t work with the watch. You must get a regular cell phone plan, same as for your personal cell phone. You can always compare your own carrier’s monthly plan to Red Pocket’s pay as you go plan. Usually you only pay 10 for 500 mins of talk, 500 texts and 500 MB of data which is more than enough. Because the watch has Wi-Fi Connectivity, it’ll be free to make a Wi-Fi or video call once it’s connected to the Wi-Fi. Once you decide to go with your own carrier instead of the Red Pocket, please pick “Your Own Carrier” option as you’ll get the SIM from your own carrier.

The TickTalk 3 is not compatible with Verizon or Sprint’s network. If you personal cell phone is with Verizon or Sprint, it’s ok. You’ll need to download the TickTalk 3 App to set up and operate the watch. But for the watch itself, we recommend you use the Red Pocket SIM with either AT&T or T-mobile’s network. The SIM kit will come with your watch. Please do not take your RED Pocket SIM to AT&T or T-Mobile. They will not be able to activate this SIM card for you. Follow the user manual and go to Red Pocket’s website to activate the SIM and credit or refill your monthly plan.

Phone Calls

2-way Voice Call and Wi-Fi Call features.

Up to 53 preset Contacts.

Firewall

Once the Firewall is ON, only the preset contacts can call through. After you set up all Contacts in the App, go to the Settings to turn on the Firewall.

Real Time Locator

Powered with the 4G/LTE reception and faster CPU, the new locator is 50% faster than our prior models and it’s more accurate.

It also, allows parents to locate multiple watches on the same map.

History Route

Input the time you want, playback where had the child been.

The accuracy of 3 locate modes

WiFi: 100 – 500 ft; GPS: 10 – 100 ft; LBS: 100 ft – 20 miles

FaceTalk Video Calls

2-way video calling feature, face to face talk with your child anytime anywhere.

More clear and smooth video calls.

Go data free with Wi-Fi connectivity.

FaceTalk only works between the watch and the App.

FaceTalk will require more power and the watch may heat up more than usual during excessive use.

Messaging



The new instant message center comes with 2-way text messages, voice messages, photos and emojis. Available for individual or group chat.

The TickTalk3 allows child to send the preset text messages, like “I’m on the school bus.” “I’ll call you later.” “Just arrived.”

With new tOS 4.0 and new Apps, parents can add customized text responses to their TickTalk 3.

Camera



The TickTalk3 has built in a 2MP camera. Easy to take photos, videos and share every happy moment with family members.

Voice Messages



2-way instant voice messages are fun and easy.

You can send up to a 60 second recording.

GIF Stickers



TickTalk offers a real-time communication system which immerses your child in an imaginative world filled with kid friendly stickers, emojis and GIFS.

Text Messages

Pictures

Voice Messages

GIF Stickers

Do Not Disturb

The Do Not Disturb option stops all calls, messages and alerts from making any noise or vibration for class mode.

Things To Do Reminders

With 60 THINGS TO DO options, it’s a fun way to remind your child it’s time to clean up their toys, feed their pet, do homework plus more.

Dial Pad

Parents can turn on or off this feature through the App. When it’s ON, children can dial any number to make a call.

Wifi Connectivity

Save data and minutes by using the Wi-Fi Calling and Video Calling by connecting to Wi-Fi.

If you have reception issues inside of a building, connect the watch to the Wi-Fi to use Wi-Fi calls instead of regular voice calls.

Once the watch is disconnected from the Wi-Fi for 5 minutes, the watch will shut down the Wi-Fi feature to save battery life.

Add Friends through Radar Scanning



Radar Scanning is fun and easy to use.

If you have multiple TickTalks, simply click the ‘Add Friends’ icon on both watches and the radar will begin searching then pair to another TickTalk. Once two watches are paired, they can send voice, text, emojis, pictures and make voice, wifi and video calls right away.

Once your child has added a new friend, it’ll send a notification to the App user. The Admin User will be able to turn this feature OFF from the Control Center of the APP.

Custom Text Reminders



Parents can now customize their own reminders to suit their family needs. Custom will allow you to create your own unique reminder with up to 500 characters. You may add up to a total of 20 reminders.

Parental Control App



The TickTalk 3 comes with the user friendly and parental control Apps which are available for both iOS and Android smart cell phones.

This powerful App allows you to connect to your TickTalk 3, you can preset the contacts, set up the things to do reminders, DND mode, custom text responses through the App, it’ll sync the settings to the watch.

The New Control Center in the Settings allows the Admin user to turn ON/OFF the Firewall, Add Friends feature, Calculator, Call 911, Dial Pad, Change Date, Time & Languages Plus Disable the child to manually power off the watch by pressing the silver button on the watch.

Only the Primary User (the user that first sets up the TickTalk 3) can make changes to the watch settings, use the Super Hearing feature, and approve the other App users.

Build Your Own



Our colorful replaceable band has an easy to use adjustable fastener.

You can now switch up your design and create a unique watch that fits your personality.

Customizable watch faces and backgrounds, mix and match your watch faces and bands now.

Add Friends

Custom Reminders

Parental Control App

Replaceable Band

IP67 WATER RESISTANT: The TickTalk3 is safeguarded with IP67 water resistant technology, protecting it from rain, pool side splashes, or if it is dropped accidentally in a body of water.

