Tickets for the online-only Pokémon Go Fest 2020 go on sale today

Niantic has announced more information concerning this year’s Pokémon Go Fest, which is shifting to an online event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets go on sale today for $14.99 through an in-app purchase. In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Niantic says it will likely be donating half the proceeds to black AR creators and half to US NPOs working on rebuilding local communities, with the absolute minimum donation of $5 million.

While in-person Pokémon Go events have usually been difficult to get tickets for, there’s no limitation on the number of attendees for this year’s on line fest, and tickets cover the whole weekend rather than single day. The event will run over the weekend of July 25th and 26th from 10AM to 8PM wherever you might be; day 1 features a special Special Research story, rotating habitats featuring different pokémon, and a fresh Global Challenge Arena where players interact to earn rewards every hour.

Niantic is keeping the second day’s program of events a secret until it goes live. The company says players should expect “something very different.”

Obviously, it’ll be tough for Niantic to replicate the experience of getting together in one single place with thousands of other players in 2010. To help people have more into the spirit of things, though, the company is going to be releasing free printable papercraft decorations, while the PokemonCenter.com online store will sell commemorative t-shirts.