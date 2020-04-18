Ticket holder from UK stakes claim to £58.3m EuroMillions jackpot | UK news

A claim has been submitted for the £58.3m EuroMillions jackpot received on Friday by a single UK ticket holder.

The winner has scooped exactly £58,366,487.50 after matching all 5 fundamental numbers and the fortunate stars.

Camelot stated the claim would now undergo the method of validation and, topic to these checks, the prize could be paid out. The winner would then have to resolve whether or not to go public.

No data will likely be given on whether or not the winner is a person or a syndicate, or the place the ticket was bought, except the ticket holder decides to publicise their win.

Andy Carter, a senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, stated: “It is great news {that a} fortunate ticket holder has claimed this unbelievable prize.

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket holder through the validation and help them start to enjoy their win.”

It is the second EuroMillions jackpot winner within the UK this 12 months, and they’re going to occupy 20th place on the National Lottery’s checklist of the most important winners.

On Friday, one other UK ticket holder staked a claim for a £57.8m prize received final month.

Last 12 months, there have been seven UK EuroMillions jackpot winners together with the most important British win of £170m in October.

The profitable fundamental numbers in Friday’s draw had been: 16, 28, 32, 37 and 45. The profitable fortunate star numbers had been 01 and 11.