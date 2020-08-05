Tibet’s Lithang Horse Race Festival Opens to Small Crowds

A popular Tibetan horse race festival kept in July in Lithang in western China’s Sichuan province opened this year to small crowds, with Chinese authorities and trainees comprising the majority of those going to, Tibetan sources stated.

Only a couple of Tibetans were permitted onto the festival premises, a regional source informed RFA’s Tibetan Service today.

“And those who came in to watch were put under strict restrictions, such as having to show their identity cards and signing documents pledging not to engage in any protests,” RFA’s source stated, speaking on condition of privacy.

“Former political prisoners and Tibetans considered suspicious were kept constantly under strict Chinese surveillance at the festival,” the source stated.

“This year’s festival saw only a huge presence of Chinese officials, organizers and participants, and some students,” stated Geshe Jamyang Nyima, a Lithang native now residing in exile.

“Not many Tibetans were allowed to witness the festival.”

Chinese authorities chose a smaller sized field for this year’s festival than the bigger festival ground previously utilized so that they might more carefully enjoy the couple of Tibetans who went to, Geshe Nyima stated.

“This horse race festival arranged by the Sichuan Cultural and Tourism Center was absolutely nothing more than a workout in …