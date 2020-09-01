Tibet’s Exile Government Slams Call by China’s Xi Jinping to ‘Sinicize’ Tibetan Buddhism

Tibet’s India- based exile government countered today at a call by China’s President Xi Jinping to Sinicize the Tibetan individuals’s Buddhist religious beliefs, explaining the relocation as an effort by China’s judgment Communist Party to ruin Tibet’s distinct nationwide identity.

“Tibetan Buddhism should be guided in adapting to [China’s] socialist society and should be developed in the Chinese context,” President Xi stated onAug 29 at the 7th Central Symposium on Tibet kept in Beijing.

Efforts to make Tibet’s centuries-old faith adhere to China’s culture and political objectives are misdirected and impractical, however, Lobsang Sangay– politician, or Sikyong, of Tibet’s exile Central Tibetan Administration– stated in an action provided by the CTA today.

“For Tibetans, Buddhism is more important than Communism,” Sangay stated, calling Beijing’s effort to raise China’s political system over the Tibetan individuals’s faith “a violation of international religious freedom.”

“[The] Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism is never going to work,” Sangay stated. “The last 60 years of Chinese rule in Tibet is a testament to that fact.”

“The origin of instability in Tibet is not the Tibetan individuals’s faith, however the repressive and stopped working policies of the Chinese government. The …