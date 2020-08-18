Tibetan Woman Jailed in Protest Over Panchen Lama is Released in Failing Health

A Tibetan woman jailed for 15 months for spreading out word of a relative’s public require the release of Tibet’s Panchen Lama has actually been released maimed and in failing health after serving her complete term in jail, Tibetan sources stated.

Dolkar, who was founded guilty in May 2019 of sharing news amidst tight details curbs of the protest by her nephew Wangchen, was released onAug 15 and is now getting treatment at her house in Sershul (in Chinese, Siqu) county in Sichuan’s Kardze (Ganzi) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, a Tibetan source in exile informed RFA.

“Dolkar visited the hospital as soon as she was released on Aug. 15 because of her severe health condition,” RFA’s source stated, mentioning contacts in Sershul and speaking on condition of privacy.

“While she was in prison she was tortured and made to lift stones and do other hard work, and her body is all bruised. Because she was not able to get treatment on time, her limbs are crippled and she’s now immobilized,” he stated.

“She’s now undergoing treatment at her home,” the source stated.

On May 8, 2019, authorities in western China’s Sichuan province handed prison terms to Dolkar and her nephew Wangchen, who was sentenced to a jail term of 4 years and 6 months for yelling mottos requiring the release of Tibetan …