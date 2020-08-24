Tibetan Uncle and Nephew Arrested For Urging Resistance to Chinese Land Grab

A Tibetan neighborhood leader and his nephew were arrested this weekend in Qinghai’s Tridu county after defying Chinese authorities by recommending regional Tibetans not to sign away their rights to grazing land, Tibetan sources stated.

Bu Dokyab, 63, and his nephew Gyaltsen, 43, were apprehended onAug 21 by Chinese authorities while consuming at a dining establishment in Yushu prefecture’s Tridu county and were taken to the county’s Detention Center 683, a regional source informed RFA’s Tibetan Service.

Authorities did not launch a declaration relating to the arrests of the 2 males, homeowners of Chakchok town in surrounding Chumarleb county’s Chigdril town, RFA’s source stated, speaking on condition of privacy.

“But Tibetans living in the area suspect it had to do with their open defiance of a government order,” RFA’s source stated.

“Recently, Chinese authorities held a meeting in Chumarleb to talk about confiscating the land, and Bu Dokyab during the meeting advised the people there not to give up their ownership of the land, saying that this would destroy their livelihood,” the source stated.

“He said that surrendering their deeds to the land would prevent them from ever passing anything down to future generations.”

Also speaking to RFA, a 2nd source stated that Bu Dokyab had actually “spoken …