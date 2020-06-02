Tibetan Street Vendors Shut Down in Sichuan’s Chengdu City

Chinese police in Sichuan’s provincial capital Chengdu confiscated the merchandise of tons of of Tibetan avenue distributors on Monday, citing well being issues over the potential unfold of coronavirus in the town, sources say.

The transfer following a lifting of restrictions on different companies in the town has led to rising tensions between Tibetans and the police, with Tibetan distributors in Chengdu’s Wohao Ci neighborhood claiming they’re being discriminated in opposition to, a neighborhood supply advised RFA’s Tibetan Service on June 2.

“For the first time after months of shutdown, Tibetan traders and street peddlers have started again to sell clothing, jewelry, and fruit at the Xime Chu Huo street market in Chengdu, but Chinese plainclothes and uniformed police have now ordered them to leave the area and have confiscated their goods,” the supply, a neighborhood Tibetan businessman, stated.

“From now on, they are not allowed to sell anything in the area,” the supply stated, talking on situation of anonymity.

A video clip circulating on social media, and seen by RFA, exhibits Tibetan merchants pleading their case with police, with one lady asking why they’re being handled “differently” from different distributors in the world, saying “We are Chinese citizens, too.”

Of the practically 200 to 300 avenue distributors in the world, nearly all are Tibetans, with the others Han Chinese, RFA’s supply stated.

“Some of the Tibetans are engaged in petty business to make a living while they’re here in Chengdu looking after loved ones who are in hospital. Most of them came from Amdo and Kham and were expelled from [Tibet’s capital] Lhasa during the national uprising in 2008,” he stated.

“They’re only trying to make ends meet, and this denial of the Tibetans’ rights is only making their lives more difficult and sad,” he stated.

The merchants have now been advised that the market space lacks correct hygiene, and that they’re due to this fact not allowed to promote items there, the supply stated. “But in reality, the Chinese Public Security Bureau is more concerned about the large crowds of Tibetans that the market area attracts.”

Police have additionally warned the Tibetans that they are going to be taken into custody if they arrive all the way down to the police station to attempt to get better their items, he stated.

“Tibetans not officially residents of Chengdu are finding it harder and harder to get leases from Chinese landlords, and even Chinese taxi drivers hesitate to take Tibetans on as passengers,” he stated, including that discrimination in opposition to Tibetans in Chengdu is now widespread.

