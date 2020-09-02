Tibetan Soldier in Indian Army Killed in Weekend Incident at Contested Border with China

The leader of an all-Tibetan business in India’s Special Frontier Force was killed and another soldier was injured by a ground mine while patrolling the border with China in Ladakh in contested eastern Kashmir over the weekend, sources in the area informed RFA Tuesday.

The federal governments of India and China implicated each other’s armed forces Monday of making intriguing maneuvers along the Line of Actual Control, their de-facto Himalayan border, however authorities from neither nation offered precise information of what had actually occurred.

Tsetan Wangchuk, the director of Sonam Ling settlement in India’s union area of Ladakh informed RFA’s Tibetan Service Tuesday that the business leader was killed by a ground mine.

“Nyima Tenzin from the Special Frontier Force has died from this confrontation and another Tibetan man from the same unit has sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Ladakh military hospital,” Tsetan Wangchuk, the director of Sonam Ling settlement in Leh Ladakh informed RFA’s Tibetan Service.

According to Tsetan Wangchuk, Nyima Tenzin, 59, leader of a business in SFF’s 7 th battalion, passed away in a mine blastAug 29, while his system patrolled through the eastern side of the Pangong lake location. It was not understood if he crossed the close-by Line of Actual Control.

