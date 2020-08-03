Tibetan Resistance Fighter Ama Adhe Dies in Dharamsala

Former Tibetan resistance fighter Ama Adhe, who invested more than a quarter century as a political detainee for her function in eradicating Chinese intruders in eastern Tibet has actually passed away in Dharamsala, India, at the age of 92, Tibetan sources state.

Born Adhe Tapontsang in 1932 in Nyagrong, a Tibetan- occupied county in western China’s Sichuan province, Ama Adhe– the name Adhe indicates “Mother”– played a main function in arranging resistance to Communist China’s intrusion of independent Tibet in the late 1950 s.

Captured by the Chinese in 1958, she invested the next 27 years in jail, withstanding abuse, required labor, and continuous cravings, prior to lastly being launched in 1985 and later on getting away into exile in India.

Speaking in an interview with RFA’s Tibetan Service in 2017, Ama Adhe remembered the occasions that resulted in her participation in the resistance versus the Chinese intrusion in the historic Kham area of eastern Tibet:

“On April 28, 1950, the Chinese invasion began, and from that day onwards my life turned upside down,” she stated.

“In 1956, when the Chinese started [to tighten their control] under the guise of presenting ‘democratic reforms’ in my home town of Kardze, my partner passed away suddenly, so I signed up with the Tibetan resistance of the Khampas to assist Tibetan males battle the Chinese …