Tibetan Families Absent From Their Villages Are Removed From Resettlement Lists, Left Without Homes

Hundreds of Tibetan households briefly absent from their properties in Tibet’s Chamdo prefecture have been left with out everlasting locations to reside after being struck from the lists of residents now ordered by Chinese authorities to relocate from their ancestral land, Tibetan sources say.

The households, comprising round 4,000 residents of Chamdo’s Markham (in Chinese, Mangkang) and Gongjo (Gongjue) counties, have in the meantime additionally been forbidden to return to their native locations, leaving them in “a difficult situation,” an area supply instructed RFA’s Tibetan Service.

“The local government in Chamdo has disqualified those families from resettling, and they are also not allowed to remain in their places of origin or hometowns,” RFA’s supply stated, including, “Therefore, those families have nowhere to live at present.”

Writing in a petition despatched final yr to central authorities in Tibet, the households left in limbo stated that they had left their house areas solely briefly to search out work or educate their youngsters and had not voluntarily moved away for good.

“Our households are still registered in our hometowns and places of birth, and we never reported to village or township authorities that we were migrating voluntarily,” stated the petition, a replica of which has been seen by RFA.

“If we are not counted now as part of the population of Markham and Gongjo, where do we belong?” the letter asks. “And if we are still included as residents, what has happened to the subsidies we were promised by the Chinese central government? Who has taken them?”

“We call for an urgent investigation into this matter,” the petition stated.

Crowded situations, no employment

In a resettlement scheme launched in 2014-2015, authorities have ordered hundreds of Tibetan residents of impoverished areas of Chamdo to maneuver from their farmland and houses to areas nearer to the regional capital Lhasa, the place they reside in crowded situations with giant households piled into single dwellings and alternatives for employment lower off.

New areas of settlement for households pressured from Markham and Gongjo embrace the counties of Toelung Dechen, Tagtse, Maldro Gongkar, and Phenpo Lhundrub, sources say.

Many of these resettled are sad with their new dwelling situations, although, and complain of sources insufficient to assist their households.

“We were forced to resettle in Toelung,” one man stated, chatting with RFA. “Our ancestral land and everything we had has been taken by the government in Markham, and nothing is left for us now where we were born.”

Though his household and others got cash and locations to reside of their resettlement cities, these weren’t adequate for big households, and the cash they got shortly ran out, he stated. “Besides, we are unable to send our children to school yet.”

“It is hard for us to find jobs, even jobs working as servers in restaurants, which our daughters found out when they were turned away because they can’t speak Chinese. We have asked the government to allow us to return to our old homes, but they won’t let us do it,” he stated.

Several households who tried to return quietly to Markham on their very own had been later “chased away by force and had to come back here,” he added.



Reported by Sonam Lhamo and Yangdon Demo. Translated by Dorjee Damdul. Written in English by Richard Finney.