Tiananmen: Police ban Hong Kong vigil for victims of 1989 crackdown

Media playback is unsupported in your gadget Media caption Images from final yr’s commemoration in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police have banned a vigil marking the Tiananmen Square crackdown for the primary time in 30 years.

Authorities stated the choice was because of well being considerations over coronavirus.

However, there are fears this will likely finish the commemorations, as China seeks to impose a brand new legislation making undermining its authority against the law within the territory.

Currently, Hong Kong and Macau are the one locations in Chinese territory the place individuals can commemorate the lethal 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

In mainland China, the authorities have banned even indirect references the occasions of June 4, which got here after weeks of mass demonstrations that had been tolerated by the federal government.

Whether the commemoration might be allowed to go forward in Hong Kong subsequent yr – when the brand new legislation focusing on what Beijing considers to be terrorism and subversion within the territory will most probably be in drive – is unclear.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



This photograph was taken two days earlier than the crackdown in Tiananmen Square





The proposed legislation has come beneath widespread worldwide criticism, with seven former UK overseas secretaries urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to type a worldwide alliance to coordinate the response to what they known as “flagrant breach” of Sino-British agreements.

Hong Kong was handed again to China from British management in 1997 beneath the “one country, two systems” mannequin.

Lee Cheuk Yan, the chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, stated the “unreasonable” ban on this yr’s vigil means the top to Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems”.

The vigil in Hong Kong is a big occasion – final yr, organisers stated 180,000 individuals got here collectively within the metropolis’s Victoria Park. Police put the quantity of attendees at beneath 40,000.

The alliance stated individuals might come to the Victoria Park in a bunch of eight individuals – allowed beneath coronavirus rules – and maintain candles whereas observing social distancing.

Lee additionally urged the individuals to commemorate the crackdown in numerous elements of town, and the alliance will even organise a web-based occasion across the globe.

What occurred at Tiananmen Square in 1989?

Media playback is unsupported in your gadget Media caption Wang Dan one of the leaders of the Tiananmen Square protests

Pro-democracy protesters occupied Tiananmen Square in April 1989 and commenced the most important political demonstrations in communist China’s historical past. They lasted six weeks, with as many as 1,000,000 individuals participating.

On the night time of 3 June tanks moved in and troops opened fireplace, killing and injuring many unarmed individuals in and round Tiananmen Square.

Afterwards the authorities claimed no-one had been shot useless within the sq. itself. Estimates of these killed within the crackdown vary from just a few hundred to a number of thousand.

China has by no means given an official determine for how many individuals died.