Tia Mowry Flaunts Impressive 68 LB Weight Loss Secret With A Brilliant Message To New Moms!

Tia Mowry is sharing some seriously sage advice for new moms out there!

In a new Instagram post on Tuesday, the Sister, Sister actress revealed she’s lost an impressive 68 pounds since giving birth to her daughter Cairo in May 2018, and now, she’s ready to tell us all exactly how she lost the extra baby weight. Even if you’re just trying to lose the dreaded “quarantine 15,” this is definitely worth taking notes on!

Opening up about her postpartum transformation alongside the mirror selfie (above), Tia wrote:

“I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter. I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time. I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree. To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s. ❤️”

Loving the positive and patient mindset here, Perezcious readers! There’s an unbelievable amount of pressure for mommas to snap back to their pre-pregnancy size and if you ask us, we agree that people shouldn’t be so focused on numbers on a scale when someone’s body literally just experienced the miracle of life.

It…