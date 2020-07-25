Ti-6000 Live GPS Tracker Mini Portable with Built-in Magnets. 1 Month Battery Life Includes SIM Card

Price: $97.00
- GPS+LBS positioning – Allow the location to be pinpointed in real time or periodically
- IPX5 water proof -Water-resistant case to ensure stable operation in tough environment
- 10000mAn battery– High capacity Li-ion battery ensuring sufficient power supply
- Intelligent power management– Reduce inefficient power consumption when the device stays idle
- Strong magnet -Strong magnetic cover allowing for flexible mounting on vehicles or assets
- Tamper alert Once the device is disassembled, you will get informed immediately
- Tracked by: SMS, APP, Web – Reports location in real time through different interfaces
For serious tracking applications, the Ti6000 is an all-in-one tracker designed for Law enforcement, fleet, and container tracking. Featuring waterproof housing, long-lasting rechargeable lithium battery,internal antenna and large high-power magenets. The Ti6000 Pro has everything you need for serious tracking applications where durability and reliability are essential. Ti6000 is capable of operating up to one month under normal driving conditions (90 Hours of driving) and 8 months to 2 years in timer mode. With a battery that can last up to two months, and Advanced Power Management that can remotely extend your battery life by weeks or months, it’s perfect for applying on vehicles that have an unspecified return date, giving you the needed time to recover your device and allowing you to choose when your tracker runs in high performance mode and when to save power. Have multiple vehicles? The Ti6000 is easily moved to where it’s needed most.Ti6000 is specially integrated with our user friendly online tracking platform and gives you real-time location direct to your PC, tablet or smart-phone. MONTHLY SERVICE FEE REQUIRED $19/Month for regular SIM or $29 for SECURE SIM card.
IXP5 WATERPROOF HOUSING AND BUILT IN MAGNETS- stays secured to the vehicle and dry in wet conditions
EMAIL and SMS ALERTS – Get real time events like Geofence emailed or text message SMS to your phone
LIVE TRACKING PLATFORM – Included platform allows you to track vehicle live at any time. SIM card INCLUDED.
MONTHLY SERVICE FEE REQUIRED $19/Month for regular SIM or $29 for SECURE SIM card.