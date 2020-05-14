Thursday morning news briefing: First antibody test approved

If you wish to obtain twice-daily briefings like this by electronic mail, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, strive The Briefing – on podcasts, good audio system and WhatsApp.

Virus antibody test approved by Public Health England



It is a breakthrough that might be key to easing lockdown restrictions. A coronavirus antibody test has been approved by Public Health England for the first time. The Department of Health is in negotiations with Swiss healthcare firm Roche to purchase tens of millions of the kits. Experts on the Porton Down facility concluded the checks – to find out if folks have ever been contaminated with the virus – had 100 per cent accuracy. Health Correspondent Henry Bodkin reveals that the producer stands prepared to supply hundreds of thousands of laboratory tests to the NHS every week. Our simple guide to antibody tests explains that they could reveal how many individuals have had Covid-19 with out signs and so could also be immune – making them secure to return to work. It got here because it emerged dozens of NHS workers had been allowed to keep working in the health service regardless of testing optimistic for coronavirus throughout a scientific trial.

Meanwhile, a chief scientific adviser to the Government has stated that daylight and recent air are protective against coronavirus. Remind your self of new lockdown rules that now permit folks unrestricted train open air. So how a lot of a menace is a low degree of coronavirus in the neighborhood in comparison with the hazard of accidents, unhealthy well being or crime? Science Editor Sarah Knapton examines how the danger ranks against the risks of everyday life. And Matt finds humour in how the easing of restrictions helps property brokers for today’s cartoon.

Teachers ‘at biggest threat from virus within the workers room’

With debate raging about when it’s secure to ship kids again to highschool, the Government’s chief pandemic modeller has steered lecturers are at greater risk of contracting coronavirus from their colleagues than from pupils. Overnight, Donald Trump clashed with high scientific adviser Dr Anthony Fauci who claimed it was too early to reopen US colleges with no vaccine or therapy. Mr Trump described Dr Fauci’s cautious message as “unacceptable”. Our parental guide solutions your college security questions. And learn The Telegraph‘s view on the Government’s plan to partially reopen colleges in England from June 1.

High forehead, excessive price: BBC Four faces the axe

BBC Four is ready for the ultimate curtain. Presenters are campaigning to save the channel because the Corporation prepares to shut it to avoid wasting prices. Executives have privately conceded that this yr would be the final to function BBC Four as a broadcast channel. As the pandemic places a £125m gap in funds, a few of its price range will likely be reassigned to BBC Three, the place the BBC seeks to draw a younger viewers. And Charlotte Moore, the BBC director of content material, has written a bit explaining how Top Gear will help kick-start TV production after the Covid-19 disaster. PS: For extra leisure inspiration, strive our streaming guide. You also can strive our subscription supply. It provides you entry to all our newspaper and on-line articles with out leaving your private home. Take a free one-week trial – then save 50computer in your first three months.

At a look: More coronavirus headlines

Comment and evaluation

You Are Not Alone: Getting you thru lockdown



Business and cash briefing

Not revving up | Aston Martin’s gross sales have nearly halved in the course of the lockdown, driving the luxurious carmaker even deeper into the purple and forcing its new boss to think about a recent emergency fundraising simply weeks after the final one. Alan Tovey reviews how the agency, which shut all its factories on the finish of March, is still burning through cash.

Life after lockdown: School something however easy

As international locations start to reopen schooling services with differing safety ranges for pupils and workers, our correspondents across the globe have examined their effectiveness. And view more world pictures.