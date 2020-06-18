If you intend to receive twice-daily briefings similar to this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces’ Sweetheart, dies at 103



She symbolised the spirit and sentiment of the Second World War. Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has died at 103, surrounded by her family. Dame Vera believed her singing reminded combatants throughout the War what they were really fighting for – as she put it, for “precious, personal things rather than ideologies which gave people hope of better times”. Her death, then, comes at a poignant time. The Queen referenced the title of certainly one of Dame Vera’s most beloved wartime songs when she told the united states, separated from families and friends throughout the coronavirus lockdown: “We will meet again.” It was the newest proof that her warm place in people imagination remained until long after she had ceased to have her very own television show and had abandoned touring and singing in public areas. Earlier this season, she became the oldest artist to truly have a top 40 album. Read the vast series of tributes to “an icon, a legend, an inspiration”. Her Telegraph obituary is well-worth your time.

It was just last month that she gave her final Telegraph interview, where she reminded us: “It is so important to keep going, keep smiling and keep hoping.” Her song We’ll Meet Again will always remain emblematic of hope, strength and unity in a time of national crisis, having comforted those separated from themselves during the Second World War, and then through the worldwide pandemic. Click here to read the story of how the song has inspired so many people. Another of her hits, The White Cliffs of Dover, soothed and gave desire to war-weary Britons in 1942. It promised a peaceful and austere future by which “the shepherd will tend his sheep, the valley will bloom again and Jimmy will go to sleep in his own little room again”. Read how it mended Britain’s broken heart.

Taking the knee is from Game of Thrones, says Raab

Dominic Raab’s knowledge of the Black Lives Matter movement has been questioned after that he said he’d not simply take the knee and suggested that it had its origins in the TV show Game of Thrones. The Foreign Secretary said he’d only kneel for the “Queen and the missus” and described it as “symbol of subjugation and subordination”, after football players performed the gesture as Premier League matches kicked off last night. It is well regarded taking a knee became emblematic of protest originating from American football, after NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled throughout the US national anthem in 2016 to highlight racial inequality. After mounting criticism, Mr Raab later said he had “full respect” for Black Lives Matter. You can watch the interview here.

Macron to urge end to quarantine as London honoured

Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson were characteristically all smiles as they met outside No 10 today. Yet serious concerns will likely have been raised in their Downing Street meeting, with the French president expected to have urged the Prime Minister to abandon his 14-day travel quarantine policy and replace it with a “travel corridor”. Mr Macron has visited London presenting the city with France’s highest honour, that has been accepted by the Prince of Wales. It was to mark the 80th anniversary of Charles de Gaulle’s historic broadcast to rally the French Resistance during the Second World War. Nick Trend explains why the so-called “quarantine” for trips to France is an unenforced farce. And if you read one thing this evening, it really is worth grabbing a cup of cocoa and settling down with this specific account of the remarkable story of France’s most heroic island and its a reaction to General de Gaulle’s 1940 radio appeal.

At a glance: More coronavirus headlines

App U-turn | The UK has abandoned plans to release its own contact tracing app and will alternatively use technology developed by Apple and Google. In this evening’s Downing Street briefing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said testing on the Isle of Wight had shown a “technical barrier” caused by Apple software being incompatible with the NHS app. It comes since the latest figures show the Government’s “test and trace” system is getting slower at asking people who test positive for Covid-19 to hand over their contacts. Scientists have warned that test and trace will only work – and ease Britain out of lockdown – if test outcomes are provided rapidly, and contacts reached immediately after. Read on for more. It comes since it emerges a 13-day old baby is probably the latest to possess died in the united kingdom after testing positive for Covid-19. Our liveblog has the latest.

Also in the news: Today’s other headlines

Spiked weapons | A photograph appearing to show a nail-studded rod allegedly used by Chinese soldiers to beat to death their Indian counterparts in a border clash has prompted nationwide outrage and calls to arm soldiers over the area called the Line of Actual Control. The weapons were allegedly used against unarmed Indian soldiers who New Delhi claims were ambushed while following a patrol in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh. Click here to see the terrifying weapons.

Video: Australia deports British murderer



A British man jailed for the gruesome murder of a teenager in Australia has been deported to great britain after being granted parole 15 years into a life sentence. Christopher Clark Jones, 36, was convicted in 2007 of murdering Morgan Shepherd, 17, after a drunken argument. In a trial that shocked Australia, a court heard the homeless teenager was attacked by Jones and a mutual friend, James Roughan, and stabbed 133 times before being decapitated. Watch him being boarded onto a plane.