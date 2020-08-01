Thunder threatened with tax penalties if players kneel

Oklahoma City Thunder players did not follow a legislator’s hazard about kneeling throughout the nationwide anthem.

All the Thunder players knelt on Saturday together with Utah Jazz players throughout their NBA bubble launching.

The social justice demonstration got here a day after an Oklahoma state legislator tried to pressure Thunder players to his will.

Rep Sean Roberts (R-Hominy) issued a warning to the Thunder on Friday threatening to pull tax breaks for the group if players kneel throughout the nationwide anthem while mentioning conspiracy theories about “Marxism.”

Since bubble play began Thursday, players have largely knelt during the national anthem to oppose cops cruelty and racial oppression.

Roberts drifts ‘significant tax benefits’

“If the Oklahoma City Thunder leadership and players follow the current trend of the NBA by kneeling during the national anthem prior to Saturday’s game, perhaps we need to reexamine the significant tax benefits the State of Oklahoma granted the Oklahoma City Thunder organization when they came to Oklahoma,” Roberts composed in a declaration.

Thunder players kneel prior to Saturday’s video game versus theJazz (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) More

Thunder guard Chris Paul is the president of the National Basketball PlayersAssociation He helped negotiate a deal with the NBA to enable players to use social justice …