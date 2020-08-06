Thunder dump cold-shooting Lakers By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters NBA: Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic



Chris Paul scored 21 indicate lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Paul included 7 rebounds and 6 helps to maintain his strong efficiency given that the NBA’s reboot. The veteran point player is balancing 20.7 points in Oklahoma City’s 3 video games in main Florida.

The Lakers had their worst offending video game of the season, with season lows in points and 3-point portion. Los Angeles was simply 5 of 37 from behind the 3-point arc, with the 13.5 percent rate the Lakers’ worst given that early in the 2017-18 season.

Danilo Gallinari included 19 points and Steven Adams 18 for Oklahoma City, which as soon as again was playing without backup point player DennisSchroder LeBron James led the Lakers with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Philadelphia 76 ers 107 – Washington Wizards 98

Joel Embiid scored 9 successive points in a 13 -0 burst, and Philadelphia beat Washington in spite of losing Ben Simmons to a knee injury.

Embiid ended up with game-high overalls of 30 points and 11 rebounds for the 76 ers, who won their 2nd straight after starting their Florida stick with a loss to Indiana …