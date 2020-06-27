Thug with machete raped a nurse and threatened to chop off her head in Northern Territory is jailed

A person who raped a nurse whereas threatening to chop her head off with a machete has been jailed for 10 years.

The sufferer, a 57-year-old nurse, was strolling her canines in a distant neighborhood in the Northern Territory when she was attacked by the 31-year-old man in January.

On Friday the person appeared in the state’s Supreme Court the place he pleaded responsible to raping and threatening to kill the lady.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Geary described the assault as ‘extremely traumatic’ for the sufferer, NT News reported.

‘For many individuals in her place it is not simply a job, it is about giving one thing and serving to the folks there. They want to really feel secure or else they will not come,’ he stated.

The accused’s lawyer Marty Aust, instructed the court docket that his consumer had been up all night time smoking hashish and left house in a ‘rage’ following an argument earlier than he attacked the nurse.

‘This rage manifested itself in a utterly horrendous, horrific piece of offending,’ he stated.

Justice Jenny Blokland described the horrific assault as ‘horrible and critical’ earlier than sentencing the person to 10 years’ jail with a non-parole interval of seven years.

She famous his historical past of violent offending together with his jail stint after spearing his cousin, the publication reported.

Justice Blokland stated the assault and risk to her life has ‘deeply affected’ the lady who had been a nurse for 37 years.

‘You have to be taught to respect girls, you can not offend in this fashion,’ she ended.