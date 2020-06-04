Thug who set a homeless man on fire after squirting petrol over him is jailed for ten years

He additionally admitted to spitting on a police officer after he was taken into custody

A thug who squirted petrol over a homeless man after which set him on fire in a sickening New Year’s Day assault was jailed for ten-and-a-half years on Thursday.

David Weir, 53, used an empty Fairy Liquid bottle to cowl Thomas Smith, 30, with petrol earlier than setting him ablaze exterior a McDonald’s in Luton city centre on January 1.

Luton crown court docket was instructed on Thursday that inside seconds Mr Smith was engulfed in a ball of fire round his head and physique.

Pedestrians out purchasing on New Year’s Day rushed to Mr Smith’s assist as he rolled round on the pavement and frantically tore off his garments to forestall critical burns.

The court docket heard Mr Smith was satisfied his bushy beard had saved him from struggling critical facial accidents.

Weir, of Park Street in Luton, carried out the assault on the homeless man in revenge after an argument the day earlier than, when Mr Smith had ‘floored’ him and a good friend in Luton.

Weir had been ingesting closely when he attacked Mr Smith the following afternoon, figuring out he could be in his regular spot in George Street.

He additionally admitted a cost of assaulting an emergency employee by spitting at a police officer from after he had been arrested and brought into custody.

Prosecutor Matthew Kirk mentioned Mr Smith, who earlier than the assault had been slumped on the pavement exterior McDonald’s, discovered himself engulfed in a ‘ball of flames’ and experiencing ‘unreal’ ache.

Judge Mark Bishop was instructed Weir had remained current on the scene all through, pacing round till police arrived and arrested him.

The prosecutor mentioned the flames had been most ‘vital’ round Mr Smith’s head and have been the final to be extinguished.

He rushed by ambulance to Luton and Dunstable Hospital, the place it was discovered he had suffered burns to his face, fingers and and wrists.

The sufferer was solely in hospital for three days and did not require surgical procedure.

In a assertion given to the police shortly afterwards, Mr Smith mentioned: ‘I don’t know why the attacker would do that to me. The stage of violence and aggression was so excessive I’m certain he supposed to kill me.’

After being taken into custody for the assault Weir, who was closely intoxicated, spat on the physique of PC Matthew Bright at Luton Police Station.

Judge Bishop sentenced Weir to an prolonged sentence of 15-and-a-half years.

Judge Bishop instructed Weir: ‘The public have to be protected against you. By your actions you might have proven your self to be caleable of callous, premeditated ruthlessness.’

He mentioned the custodial component of sentence was ten-and-a-half years, of which Weir must serve a minimal of seven years behind bars, and he’ll stay on licence till 2035.

Detective Constable Gary Hatton who investigated the assault mentioned: ‘Weir intentionally left residence that day with a bottle stuffed with accelerant, and used it to significantly endanger the lifetime of one other man.

‘We are actually grateful for the intervention of these passers-by who, with out worry for their very own security, put out the flames and saved the sufferer from additional hurt, then confronted Weir and remained on the scene till he was arrested.

‘Violence of this nature won’t ever be tolerated, both on our streets or in direction of emergency employees. Weir can now anticipate a custodial sentence the place we hope he can take time to contemplate his behaviour.’