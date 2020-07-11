Thug responsible for two horrific attacks jailed for 12 years

A man has been jailed for 12 years for two separate horrific attacks on citizens in Greater Manchester.

Jamie Forster, 21, slashed one man with a large machete and stamped on the pinnacle of a guy in his 50s around 10 times, with both incidents occurring last year.

Claiming to be always a ‘paedo-hunter’, Forster believed that both men were paedophiles, though his victims turned into innocent of any sexual assault crimes.

21-year-old Jamie Forster (pictured), who claims to be a ‘paedo-hunter’ has been jailed for 12 years after attacking two innocent men in Greater Manchester

The 21-year-old, who has previous convictions in battery and sexual assault, was handed a 12-year sentence at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

He was also given a four-year extended licence period after pleading guilty to wounding with intent possession of an offensive weapon and causing grievous bodily harm.

The first attack took place on July 13 last year, when Forster slashed one man with a machete around ’30 to 40 inches long’ following the defendant shouted at two men outside a takeaway shop in Sale, Greater Manchester.

When his victim fell to a floor following the knife attack, Forster and a buddy continued the attack by stamping on the man’s face.

Forster (middle) slashed one man with a ’30 to 40 inch’ machete in July 2019, which left the victim with a fractured and and bruises and cuts to his face, arm and mouth

The victim’s hand was fractured and needed surgery, while he also suffered bruising and cuts to his face, arm and mouth.

A statement from the victim said: ‘Since the incident I have moved out of the area for anxiety about a future attack, which means I’m limited in seeing family and friends from the region.

‘I struggle with panic attacks each time I venture out and I had to remain off work.’

The second attack took place two months later in September, when Forster tripped up a man in his 50s and stamped on his face while accusing him of being a paedophile.

During the attack down a canal towpath in Sale, Forster stamped on the man’s head around 10 times while screaming , ‘you f****** nonce’, in accordance with a witness.

The second victim suffered a sunken eye socket, swelling to the best side of his face and head and acute bleeding on the brain. He may require corrective surgery due to the attack.

The victim’s statement read: ‘I am concerned I will maybe not be able to work again as a financial advisor. I’ve lost my confidence and forever feel just like I am overlooking my shoulder.

Forster attacked an innocent man in September 2019 by stamping on his victim’s head 10 times and calling him ‘a f****** nonce’. The attack left the person in his 50s with a sunken eye socket which may need corrective surgery

‘It’s had a poor impact on my loved ones who have to provide for me in the home and I’m the attack has changed me.’

Defence lawyer Paul Hodgkinson claimed that Forster had a traumatic childhood, suffers from speech and memory difficulties along side suspected ADHD, while that he also grieving for his late grandmother and a miscarriage his partner suffered in the lead-up to the attacks.

Mr Hodgkinson added that these weren’t excuses for his action.

Judge John Potter, who confirmed that the two victims weren’t threats and were not involved in sexual assault crimes, said: ‘These two unprovoked attacks were mindless and sickening towards others.

‘It’s clear you are a violent and dangerous offender with a willingness to resort to extreme violence without provocation.’