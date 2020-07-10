Thug is jailed for more than four years after glassing woman outside a pub

Jamie Simpson, 30, pictured, was jailed for 51 months by Isle of Wight Crown Court and barred from contacting his victim Yavana Dix, 21, for life after that he was found guilty of striking her with a glass bottle

A ‘violent’ attacker has been jailed or more than four years after striking a young mother in the street with a glass bottle and leaving her with a horrific head wound.

Jamie Simpson was with victim Yavana Dix at a wake when he smashed the bottle on her behalf head throughout a heated argument, leaving her with a large scar on her behalf face.

The 30-year-old threatened to ‘knock her out’ before launching the late night attack on the 21-year-old mother when she went outside, a court heard.

Miss Dix, who has a two-year-old son and works as a carer for individuals with disabilities, fell to the floor after the bottle struck her head and Simpson then fled before police arrived.

She was taken to a nearby home following the attack in the Lake part of the Isle of Wight.

Her family revealed they fashioned a makeshift bandage to dress the cut as they waited for her to be studied to the island’s St Mary’s Hospital by ambulance, where she was given six stitches above her eye.

Daniel Sawyer, prosecuting, told Isle of Wight Crown Court: ‘They were both in the same social circle and knew one another. At around 11pm, as people were needs to leave, Mr Simpson suddenly turned on her and a disagreement started.

‘He shared with her he would knock her out, she left to have a smoke, but Mr Simpson followed. The argument continued, Ms Dix threw her drink on him, so he struck her with a bottle.

‘She fell to the ground and he was immediately apologetic. He wanted to help her back up but the police were called and Mr Simpson ran away before they arrived.

Yavana Dix, 21, needed stitches above her eye after she was struck on the top with a glass bottle by Simpson, who was jailed for more than four years at Isle of Wight Crown Court following an attack in December, 2019

Simpson was subject to a community order at the time of the assault in December 2019. Simpson had previously attacked Ms Dix and her father

Ms Dix, pictured, suffered significant scarring after being hit with the glass bottle

‘As a results of this incident, Ms Dix has been left feeling vulnerable, whenever she is out she insists on once you know exactly who will undoubtedly be there and she is wary around strangers, particularly where alcohol is involved.

‘She was left with a large scar on her face that makes her feel self-conscious and it acts as a constant reminder. It’s a thing that will affect her for the rest of her life.’

Simpson, who lives on the Isle of Wight, admitted assault occasioning grievous bodily harm without intent.

The court heard that he was susceptible to a community order during the attack in December last year after admitting attacking his ex-partner and her father four months early in the day.

Sentencing, Judge Susan Evans said: ‘You ran away leaving Ms Dix in a shocking state.

‘It seems violence against women is nothing new for you. When you drink, you become violent.’

She jailed Simpson for 51 months and handed him a permanent restraining order prohibiting him from contacting Ms Dix, He was ordered to pay for £120 costs.