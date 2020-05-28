Throwback Thursday: India stun Nasser Hussain’s England in 2002 Lord’s final | Cricket News







“Every time I go to India since, that’s the game they want to talk about.”

Sky Sports’ Nasser Hussain struggles to flee the reminiscence of his England aspect’s defeat to India in the 2002 NatWest Final at Lord’s, however he is not the one one to nonetheless marvel ‘what if’ 18 years on.

It’s ‘the one which bought away’, Hussain mentioned lately, and you may see why.

England posted an imposing-looking rating of 325-5 from their 50 overs, batting first – Hussain himself memorably notching his first (and solely) ODI hundred – after which proceeded to scale back India to 146-5 in reply.

Hussain’s fees would go on to lose by two wickets, with three balls to spare.

“You ask me now what I still think about on the treadmill; I’ve got India in a final 146-5, chasing 326 – we’ve got [Sourav] Ganguly, [Virender] Sehwag, [Rahul] Dravid, and [Sachin] Tendulkar out – that’s when you’re thinking, what could I have done differently?” Hussain recalled on The One That Got Away podcast, which you’ll be able to hearken to in the participant under.

But Nasser is not the one one nonetheless perplexed by the end result on that sweltering summer time’s day at Lord’s 18 years in the past.

It was my first ever recreation of cricket, reside. Well, watching England at the least. The data will present there might have been a visit or two to Hove prior, to see Sussex in motion and Robin Martin-Jenkins ambling in off 10 paces.

What a primary recreation to go to. A Lord’s final, the house of cricket, with over 650 whole runs scored, and the ambiance: the noise was completely deafening!

“There were just thousands of Indian fans coming in, all decked in their flags,” added Hussain “It was almost like an India-Pakistan game.”

That is my reminiscence too of my environment. India followers, flags and hues in every single place, many additionally carrying plastic horns with them which they weren’t shy of blowing.

I revelled in the silencing of that Indian assist by the mid-point of the sport as Hussain and England racked up the runs on a dream batting deck.

Marcus Trescothick first reached a century, earlier than Hussain introduced up his along with his now notorious ‘No 3’ celebration to the commentary field. Though, I have to confess, I bear in mind little of the captain’s outburst on the time.

“For about a year, [Bob] Willis, [Ian] Botham and [Jonathan] Agnew on the radio had been going on, saying, ‘Hussain shouldn’t be batting at No 3, he’s rubbish at white-ball cricket’. It did wind me up.” Nasser Hussain

It’s doubtless that it did not daybreak on me the significance of his remonstrations at a youthful age, notably with out the assistance of the commentators to which he was making his level speaking me by it.

But what Hussain and I each knew, was the significance of his hundred and England’s rating.

England have posted a rating of 300 plus in a grand whole of 78 one-day internationals of the 746 they’ve performed and, staggeringly, 68 have come in the 18 years since that fateful day at Lord’s – simply as remarkably, 44 of these have been scored by Eoin Morgan’s World Cup winners in their exceptional four-year turnaround since 2015.

Eoin Morgan has a led a turnaround in England’s white-ball cricket, culminating in their 2019 World Cup final win

But, on the time of Hussain’s dismissal for 115 in the 48th over again in July, 2002, he’d guided England to only their 10th ever whole over 300 and their fourth-highest on the time. England had misplaced solely a type of earlier 9 video games.

“In those days, [325] that was a seriously good score! But we knew it was a very flat pitch and they had this ‘Fab Five’,” recalled Hussain.

Immediately two of these 5 bought India off to a flier. India captain Ganguly blasted a 35-ball fifty as he and the equally-aggressive Virender Sehwag shared a century opening stand in simply 13.1 overs, crucially getting them properly forward of the required charge.

I’d not seen hitting prefer it. Nor, seemingly, had the remainder of the now quietened, nervous residence assist which had swiftly and easily been silenced once more by Indian horns and cheers to greet each run.

But the sport had one other twist.

Sachin Tendulkar is bowled by Ashley Giles to depart India struggling at 146-5

Alex Tudor first bowled Ganguly, who tried one almighty swing too many, Sehwag too was castled when making an attempt to chop an Ashley Giles supply too near his off stump, whereas Ronnie Irani then did for Dinesh Mongia and Dravid in fast succession.

But, left from India’s ‘Fab Five’, was nonetheless one of the best of the bunch, Tendulkar. And although his greatness might have been slightly misplaced of a close to cricket novice like me on the time, the Indian fan sitting to the left of me and my dad quickly put it into context.

“I’ve flown all the way from Mumbai for this game, just to watch Tendulkar bat,” he mentioned, or phrases to that impact.

With a full 24 overs of the sport left to go, he was heading residence. Literally. With the autumn of Tendulkar’s wicket for 14, bowled by Giles, my neighbour had determined it was recreation over, mentioned his goodbyes and left.

With the good thing about hindsight, it is a silly resolution at finest however, on the time, it was an inexpensive assumption to achieve, with two relative novices tasked with turning the sport round for India.

Mohammad Kaif smashed 87 off 75 balls to see India to a shocking victory

Mohammad Kaif, who had made his debut earlier that yr, was taking part in in simply his 18th ODI, whereas even Yuvraj Singh, who had a bit extra meat on the bones, had solely 5 fifties to indicate from his earlier 39 appearances.

The pair shortly made themselves identified. Having linked up at the beginning of the 25th over, they introduced up a fifty partnership in the 33rd, after which raced by to a century stand in the 39th, smearing an increasingly-ragged England assault all spherical Lord’s.

“It is the greatest innings that lad [Kaif] played. He will always be remembered for that,” Hussain added.

Nasser Hussain wonders simply how England did not beat India at Lord’s in 2002

“I remember him coming in and there being a bit of sledge: someone saying, ‘who’s this then skip?’ And I said something like ‘I think he must drive the bus; he drives Tendulkar around’.”

Paul Collingwood in the end accounted for Yuvraj, in the 42nd over for 69, however Kaif carried on, ending unbeaten on 87, ‘the bus driver’ steering his workforce to a exceptional victory – and prompting some shirtless celebrations by Ganguly on the Indian balcony – in the final over.

“Then you are completely blank,” mirrored Hussain. “You’re in a zone, but a very bad zone. You’re in an immediate place of ‘how did we lose that game?'”

Blank, I made my approach residence, asking myself that exact same query.