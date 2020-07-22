Throw the ball! Dopey dog tries to play ‘fetch’ with a statue after mistaking it for a human 

An charming dog attempted to play bring with a statue, patiently waiting for it to throw the ball after mistaking it for a human.

Chester, a ten-year-old springer spaniel, attempted to play bring with a angler statue in Watchet Harbour, Somerset on July 14.

The dog was shot patiently waiting for the statue, called Yankee Jack, to throw a tennis ball for him, after presuming the angler was a genuine individual.

Ten- year-old springer spaniel Chester attempted to play bring with a angler statue in Watchet Harbour, Somerset, after mistaking it for a individual on July 14

Chester did not appear to comprehend that the statue was not, in reality, a human and consistently gotten the ball and put it at the angler’s feet, hoping he would take part the video game

In the funny video, Chester drops the tennis ball at the statue’s feet and gazes at it, waiting for the angler to get the ball and play with him.

But Chester does not appear to comprehend when the statue stops working to relocation, consistently getting the ball and placement it at the statue’s feet.

The springer spaniel reveals what a excellent kid he is by sitting pleasantly in front of the statue, hoping his excellent manners will convince the angler to play.

For a complete 90 seconds, Chester tries to get the statue to throw the ball, however stops working to have any luck with the metal guy.

His owner Debby Taylor, 54, from Crewe, Cheshire (envisioned with Chester and his brother or sisters), was surprised to see her dog presume the statue was a individual … and not for the very first time either

Chester, a ‘charming’ however ‘dopey’ dog, has hilariously incorrect a wood statue for a genuine individual in the past and has actually now fallen for the technique yet once again

His owner Debby Taylor, 54, from Crewe, Cheshire, was shocked to see Chester falling for the technique – and not for the very first time either.

She stated Chester has actually formerly misinterpreted a wood statue for a human, including that he is ‘a charming dog however so dopey’.

The agreement assistance officer stated: ‘He is a really friendly dog who will play bring with anybody.

‘ I constantly have him off the lead and he requires complete strangers to play with him – I am constantly having to apologise to them for getting ‘Chestered’.

‘ I could not think he fell for the exact same technique once again when he approached the statue.

‘He formerly attempted to play bring with a wood statue.

‘He is a charming dog however so dopey!’