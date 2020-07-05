Thrillseekers flock to Thorpe Park as rollercoasters reopen for first time since lockdown 

Thorpe Park welcomed visitors back through its doors for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown this week-end.

Theme parks were among the venues to get the greenlight by Prime Minister to begin operating again on July 4 as the Government continues to ease lockdown measures.

‘Super Saturday’ as many people nicknamed it saw the return of theme parks, pubs, restaurants, hotels and lots of other organizations that had previously been closed whilst the pandemic was dealt with.

All staff and guests were required to submit themselves to a temperature always check at the entry gates of the park and anybody who refused or had a temperature above 37.8C, along with their group, were denied entry

Thorpe Park staff were required to wear PPE in the park and to regularly disinfect frequently-touched surfaces. Hygeine screens were also installed at food stalls to protect the staff

Which rides were not reopened? Derren Brown’s Ghost Train: Rise Of The Demon

The Walking Dead: The Ride

Tidal Wave

Rumba Rapids

Storm Surge

Depth Charge

Angry Birds 4D Cinema

Lumber Jump

Rush

As with other venues, Thorpe Park was not exempt from new rules and health and safety measures to ensure people enjoyed a safe visit.

Although the park reopened to visitors yesterday, the full total number of people allowed into the park was paid down to allow for social distancing within the grounds and only visitors who had pre-booked tickets were allowed to enter the park.

Thorpe Park’s web site offered visitors a list of checks to perform before travelling to your website to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.

These included checking the park’s social media marketing for updates on rides and news; bringing a contactless charge card to limit the amount of cash that was being exchanged and refraining from visiting if any person in the visitor’s group displayed symptoms of the herpes virus.

As with public transport, face masks were also made compulsory on certain rides and rollercoasters – though water rides were excluded from this list.

The park were selling face masks for any guests that hadn’t brought one from home.

Upon arrival at Thorpe Park, all guests and members of staff were submitted to a temperature check before being allowed to enter the site.

Although information on guests’ temperatures were not retained by the park, any guests who refused to be tested or had a temperature above 37.8C, combined with the rest of the group, were refused entry to the causes.

Inside the park grounds Thorpe Park had also made changes to ensure social distancing was followed by guests and staff.

One new rule implemented by Thorpe Park was making face masks compulsory on some rides, anybody who failed to bring one with them needed to buy one in the park to enter certain rides

Seating arrangements were also changed by Thorpe Park in order that people from different groups weren’t allowed to sit next to one another and some seats were left empty to ensure everyone was distanced enough

New signs and markings were set up all around the park to help guide and inform guests about the most useful practises to maintain social distancing and ensure all guests enjoyed a safe visit

Markers and signs were installed on the entrances to rides plus rollercoasters, bathrooms and cusine areas to direct friends on how significantly to endure away from other folks and people of employees monitored lines to make certain that the assistance was being implemented.

The park furthermore adapted the way in which it set up seating in order that in consuming areas organizations were retained at a risk-free distance by simply blocked plus removed chair, some trips left bare seats in between guests plus visitors experiencing live shows had been kept with a safe length from entertainers and other individuals.

In order to protect their own staff, Thorpe Park furthermore installed health screens from service surfaces and foods stalls.

To decrease potential exposure to other people, washing routines were changed in order that high-frequency feel points had been disinfected, palm sanitiser dispensers were put around the playground and foods menus had been adapted to more seriously emphasise ‘Grab & Go’ options.

Some guests had been left disappointed with their knowledge at the playground. One visitor complained that although the staff plus safety measures had been good, additional guests selected to overlook queuing ranges, while additional guests lamented about the wait around times upon some rides

Despite the safety measures, not every visitor came aside having had a good experience.

Sarah Davies tweeted right after her check out to admit although employees and the executed safety measures had been ‘great’ lots of people chose to ignore the white markings and indications explaining how long they should line for trips from other individuals.

Jannah Brown lamented about the line times to get on several rides. In a twitter she stated: ‘I make it happen is holds off due to cleaning and so on but critically what have got we paid out for nowadays… the weather is usually 20C plus sunny together with clouds.’

Danny Thomas had a comparable experience to Jannah plus said that even though he arranged a two-day stay on the park, he’d left to go home by simply 2pm the other day because of the extended queues.