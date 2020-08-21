Three years on, a look at the Rohingya crisis By Reuters

2/2 © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees carry supplies at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox’s Bazar



(Reuters) – This month marks the third anniversary of the fleeing of more than 730,000 Rohingya from Myanmar’s Rakhine State to Bangladesh after a military-led crackdown in response to an attack by Muslim militants on Myanmar security posts.

Here is a timeline of events in the crisis:

Aug. 25, 2017 – Muslim insurgents of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) attack 30 police posts and an army base in the north of Rakhine State.

Aug. 26, 2017 – As fighting spreads between the army and ARSA, thousands of Rohingya flee to Bangladesh.

Sept. 2, 2017 – More than 2,600 houses are razed in Rohingya-majority areas in the week following the Aug. 25 attack, the government says.

Sept. 11, 2017 – The U.N. human rights high commissioner calls the military operation “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing”.

Sept. 19, 2017 – Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi vows to punish the perpetrators of rights violations but does not address U.N. accusations of ethnic cleansing.

Oct. 12, 2017 – Rohingya Muslims are not natives of Myanmar, says the army commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, during a meeting with U.S….