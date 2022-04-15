The Armenian team of that age group, led by head coach Vazgen Badalyan, had a successful start at the European Youth Boxing Championship in Bulgaria.
The Armenian Boxing Federation informs that three members of our team have already started with a victory. Arthur Mkrtchyan (63 kg) defeated his Ukrainian opponent in the morning, Aghvan Aleksanyan (86 kg) defeated the Czech boxer, and Erik Israelyan (60 kg) knocked out the German in the 60 kg weight category in the first round.
Ashot HAKOBYAN
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.