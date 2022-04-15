The Armenian team of that age group, led by head coach Vazgen Badalyan, had a successful start at the European Youth Boxing Championship in Bulgaria.

The Armenian Boxing Federation informs that three members of our team have already started with a victory. Arthur Mkrtchyan (63 kg) defeated his Ukrainian opponent in the morning, Aghvan Aleksanyan (86 kg) defeated the Czech boxer, and Erik Israelyan (60 kg) knocked out the German in the 60 kg weight category in the first round.

Ashot HAKOBYAN