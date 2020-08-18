Three Trans Women Of Color Brutally Attacked In Hollywood – Alleged Assailants Recorded Entire Incident

This is scary …

Three transgender women of color–Eden Estrada ( AKA Eden the Doll; visualized above, left), Jaslene Whiterose ( above, right), and Joslyn Flawless (above, inset)– were brutally attacked in the Hollywood location of Los Angeles on Sunday night. Estrada, a YouTube star and long time appeal vlogger, has actually been diligently recording the attack on her Instagram account over the last 24 hr after among the alleged aggressors published it to social networks himself (yes, actually).

It all appears to have actually decreased on Hollywood Boulevard while the women were awaiting a trip- share to choose them up at the end of the night. With the streets otherwise reasonably peaceful, a group of males then supposedly targeted, robbed, and physically attacked the women, leaving all three in worry of their lives.

It’s uncertain what minute at first triggered the attack, however Eden recorded the experience with lots of IG Story posts, all pulled from the social networks accounts of the alleged criminals who shot themselves throughout the incident, also. One account, in specific, @stevofilmz, has actually come under examination for the alleged incident; that account has actually given that erased all of its material and gone personal in action to the allegations.

